Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Underwent Surprise Surgery on Knee
The Boston Celtics are looking at having Jaylen Brown be their top offensive option next season, thanks to Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles in the playoffs against the Knicks.
Brown was not as effective this season as he was when the Celtics won the championship last season due to a lingering knee injury. It's something he dealt with almost all year long.
The Celtics were trying to treat it with just rest and some physical therapy, but it was something that bothered Brown even into the playoffs. He was finally able to fix the issue.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has knee surgery fix lingering injury
Now that it's the offseason for the Celtics, Brown went ahead and got the issue fixed. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, he had arthroscopic knee surgery to fix the injury.
The good news about this surgery is that Brown is not expected to miss any time. He should be ready for training camp, which is a good sign for his long-term prognosis.
It was very clear that Brown was hampered by this knee injury by the end of the season. His stats took a hit this year, too. Having this surgery now is smart so that it doesn't affect next year.
Next season, the Celtics are going to need Brown to be at his absolute best. Brown has the opportunity to show that he is a true number-one option with Tatum out.
Boston is going to be in a weird spot next season with how the roster is configured. There is going to be a lot of change in terms of the starting lineup.
Having a fully healthy Brown at their disposal should help the Celtics stay competitive for a playoff spot in what will be a weak Eastern Conference. Only the Pacers, Cavs, and Knicks should be seen as juggernauts.
If Brown can keep the Celtics afloat until Tatum comes back, perhaps they can make a miracle run once the playoffs arrive.
This season, playing on his injured knee, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
