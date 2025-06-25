What Does Celtics Roster Look Like Following Blockbuster Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday Trade?
The Boston Celtics made two blockbuster trades as soon as the NBA Finals ended, trading both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. That was mainly cap-motivated.
Shedding those two salaries saves them $28 million next season and close to $200 million in the luxury tax. They are now under the second apron of the luxury tax.
There's a chance that the Celtics aren't done making moves, either. They could still end up gutting the whole roster. If this is all they do, the roster puts them in an interesting spot for next season.
As the roster is currently constructed, they will have two new starters. Payton Pritchard will slide into the starting point guard role. Luke Kornet, if they re-sign him, will be the starting center.
If they re-sign Al Horford, he could also be the starter at center. More than likely, they slide him into the power forward role as a starter with Tatum out next year.
Newcomer Anfernee Simons is now slotted to be a sixth man for the Celtics. Simons gives them some serious scoring punch off the bench, and could end up closing some games for them.
Simons has the opportunity to score 30 off the bench in some games. He's a good enough scorer to start if they needed him to do so as well, but it's unlikely they start three small guards on a regular basis.
Terrance Mann becomes a piece off the bench they could play if they need to, but he's now the fourth guard on the team. His playing time isn't going to be significant.
Georges Niang also came over from the Hawks in the Porzingis trade and will give them some shooting off the bench at the forward spot. Again, he's a depth piece.
The problem for the Celtics is that they still have questions with the starting lineup. Who will start at the four and five spot? Are they going to bring both Kornet and Horford back?
These questions still need to be answered. Right now, they can still probably make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. They likely will be a seven or eight-seed, but could be as high as a five or six-seed.
For more news and notes on the Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.