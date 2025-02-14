Top 3 Buyout Candidates For Celtics to Bolster Overall Depth
The Boston Celtics made a minor move at this year's trade deadline, offloading defense-first reserve shooting guard Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets for luxury tax relief.
Boston subsequently shored up its frontcourt bench depth by bringing in journeyman small forward Torrey Craig, who had been waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this month.
Will the reigning champions — who currently have one opening on their 15-man standard roster — look to bring in more outside help as they look to defend their crown this spring?
As Bobby Marks of ESPN notes, the Celtics number among seven squads that are above the league's tax apron, along with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns. None of these clubs can ink a player who has been waived and is earning the full mid-level exception ($12.8 million) or more.
This would exclude pricey talents like Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (who won Sixth Man of the Year honors with Boston in 2023), New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Bruce Brown, and Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell, should any of those players negotiate buyouts.
Here are some players the Celtics could afford to add, should they get bought out.
Seth Curry, Charlotte Hornets
Curry remains an elite 3-point shooter who could help spread the floor in limited bench minutes for this year's Celtics, currently on track to be the most prolific team from distance in league history.
This season, the 6-foot-1 vet is averaging 6.0 points on .480/.472/.857 shooting splits, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 dimes across 44 healthy bouts.
Larry Nance Jr., Atlanta Hawks
The 32-year-old power forward, acquired as part of the New Orleans Pelicans' offseason trade for former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, is on an expiring $11.2 million deal. He's a solid two-way bench player who's still pretty athletic, but his best seasons are behind him.
In 24 healthy games this year, the 6-foot-8 Wyoming product is averaging 8.5 points on .516/.447/.692 shooting splits, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists a night.
Unfortunately, bringing in Nance would be a postseason play, as he's been ruled out for at least the next six weeks due to a non-displaced fracture of his right medial femoral condyle.
Cam Reddish, Los Angeles Lakers
The 6-foot-8 former lottery pick has been squeezed out of JJ Redick's rotation in L.A., but remains a solid perimeter defender with good size and length for a small forward. He could be a bigger version of Jaden Springer in matchup-specific situations this postseason, but his limited shooting means he won't play much.
In 31 games for the Lakers, the Duke product is averaging just 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.
The Celtics' top eight is pretty firmly established: guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and center Kristaps Porzingis as the club's starters. Sixth Man of the Year candidate guard Payton Pritchard, former five-time All-Star center/power forward Al Horford, and sharpshooting forward Sam Hauser. Big men Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet pinch-hit for the oft-hurt Porzingis and Horford. Craig has been getting some run. But beyond the top eight, there is an opportunity for spot minutes amidst a possible NBA Finals run.
It should be noted that, as of this writing, none of these three players have agreed to buyout deals with their respective teams, and there's a chance that — even though they have no shot at winning a title on their current teams — they could stay on their current deals until the end of the year, rather than explore the buyout market.
