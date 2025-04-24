Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Provides Latest Update on Jayson Tatum Injury
The Boston Celtics came into this first round against the Magic with the goal of getting through it healthy before upping the competition in the second round. So far, that hasn't happened.
Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 because of a wrist injury that he suffered in Game 1 after a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope foul. Tatum got an X-ray and then sat out the second game.
Tatum is the best player on the roster, so the Celtics need him to be as healthy as possible. They may not need him as much in this series as they do for the next few rounds.
Joe Mazzulla has revealed more about Tatum's wrist injury as they prepare to play in Game 3 in a couple of days. Unfortunately, it's not one fans are gong to like.
Mazzulla provided no update on his injury, so it's unclear if Tatum will be back for Game 3 in Orlando. Without him on the floor, the Celtics struggled a little bit offensively.
When Tatum is on the floor, the Celtics become much more dangerous from beyond the 3-point arc. That makes them a much more potent offense, even against a great perimeter defending team like the Magic.
Of course, the Celtics are going to be very cautious with Tatum moving forward. They likely don't need him in order to beat the Magic in this series, but they will need him in any series after this one.
Boston is making sure that Tatum doesn't rush back. They know how much he hates missing games, so they might need to protect him from himself.
Tatum should only be back out on the court when he is 100 percent healthy. Protecting his wrist and Jaylen Brown's knee will be imperative for the rest of the first round.
The rest of the starting lineup is good enough to win games against Orlando without those two guys playing every single game. Perhaps that's part of the reason why Mazzulla doesn't have an update on Tatum at this point.
