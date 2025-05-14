Jayson Tatum Injury Causes Celtics Playoff Ticket Prices to Plummet
It doesn't seem like the Boston Celtics are going to repeat as NBA champions. They are in a 3-1 hole in the second round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks.
If the Celtics were completely healthy, they would have a chance to come back from this deficit and win the series. Unfortunately for them, they are far from healthy.
In a disastrous Game 4, Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles late in the game. He had 42 points and was the best player on the floor before he suffered the devastating injury.
That injury will keep Tatum out for most of next season, as well. After that injury, it seems that Celtics fans have given up hope on the team coming back in this series.
Ticket prices have plummeted for Game 5 in the TD Garden in Boston. After once being around $600, the get-in-the-door price has dropped all the way to $162.
It's hard to blame Celtics fans for feeling this way about their team. Without their best player, it's going to be almost impossible for the team to beat a very good Knicks team.
Winning three games in a row is going to be a monumental task for this team without Tatum. Kristaps Porzingis clearly isn't healthy either, still feeling the effects from his mystery illness.
Jaylen Brown now has an enormous amount of pressure on him, and he's not healthy, either. He is still feeling discomfort from a knee injury that has affected him all season long.
The winner of this series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Indiana Pacers. Both of these teams faced the Pacers in the playoffs last season, with the Knicks losing in seven games and the Celtics sweeping Indiana.
In order for the Celtics to get a shot at playing them again, they need a miracle. They need the depth on the team to step up in Tatum's absence and deliver a huge performance.
The fans that do show up to this game need to be loud for the entire contest. The Celtics are going to need to feed off their energy to pull off this upset.
