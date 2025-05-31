Jayson Tatum Injury Opens Door For Surprising Celtics Forward
Six-time All-Star Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum's Achilles tendon tear could open up the door for a surprising role player.
Per Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston, second-year swingman Jordan Walsh has an opportunity to step into a true reserve role in the expected absence of Boston's best player.
"Walsh's defense is solid, but that alone won't give him a larger role for the Celtics. They need scoring off the bench, and especially from the wing positions with Tatum potentially missing most or all of next season," Goss writes.
Goss cautions that shooting, specifically, feels likely to be the biggest impediment preventing Walsh from nabbing a major run in 2025-26.
"Walsh has struggled to make an impact offensively with the Celtics," Goss writes. "He has shot 36.7 percent from the floor, 26.6 percent on 3-pointers and 57.1 percent from the free throw line over two seasons. It's not a large sample size and the volume of shot attempts is low, but there hasn't been much to like from his offensive game so far."
Last season, Walsh averaged the 6-foot-7 combo forward out of Arkansas, still just 21, appeared in 52 contests for Boston, averaging just 1.6 points and 1.3 boards in 7.8 mop-up minutes per game.
Goss posits that Walsh needs to grow from one part of the court, specifically, to see a major uptick in his minutes next year, with Tatum on the mend.
"If he improves his 3-point shooting, that should open up more minutes for him next season," Goss writes.
Goss notes that it's possible that, despite pro-grade defense, Walsh may just not take the leap on offense next season. He has a team option for the 2026-27 season, so it's getting close to make-or-break time.
The Celtics' roster could get a major facelift this summer, as the team is facing an ominous luxury tax bill as currently comprised.
