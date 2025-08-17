Jazz Have Made Decision on Keeping Recently-Acquired Celtics Forward
The Utah Jazz, led by ex-Boston Celtics champion player and team president Danny Ainge, have made a determination on the fate of a recently-obtained former Boston Celtics forward.
Georges Niang has been well-traveled this summer.
More news: Celtics Insider Provides Update on Al Horford's Free Agency, Future
The stretch four was shipped out to Boston as part of the Celtics' three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets to ditch starting center Kristaps Porzingis, the latter of whom now seems likely to back up young Atlanta big Onyeka Okongwu. Niang and a future second-round Hawks draft pick were obtained by Boston.
Looking to save even more money, Celtics team president Brad Stevens (who previously was the club's head coach while Ainge ran the front office) offloaded Niang to the Jazz.
More news: Celtics Plan on Starting Breakout Guard Next Year Over $100 Million Addition
So what will become of Niang in Utah? The Jazz love accruing draft picks and seem to loathe present-day players or trying to win games.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Utah plans to hold on to Niang.
This story will be updated...