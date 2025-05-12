Joe Mazzulla Reveals Simple Reason Why Celtics Won Game 3
The Boston Celtics held their ground in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, and it paid off tremendously, rescuing the team's season from disaster.
The Celtics were down 0-2 in the series against the Knicks and headed straight into the lion's den known as Madison Square Garden.
The national media scrutinized the entire team and their way of playing basketball, facing the kind of pressure any defending champion would after losing its two home games in a playoff series.
Head coach Joe Mezzulla successfully brought the team together, encouraging them to refocus and commit to their brand of basketball. This effort resulted in a 115-93 victory over the Knicks when the team's backs were against the wall.
The win hinged on effective ball movement to create the best shot possible, rather than taking multiple forced, low-efficiency shots.
“We just have to continue to make those right reads, value the basketball, and we didn’t have 11 live-ball turnovers,” Mazzulla told reporters after the game.
“That helps a lot when you keep it in between the lines, and we did a good job of our spacing, making the right read.”
The Celtics had several stretches when players would stop moving the ball and take contested jump shots in Games 1 and 2, though the team rediscovered their way of playing and started to have players drive and kick regularly or run pick and rolls and pass it off to the big man, who would then kick the ball out to a shooter.
The Celtics are one of the most versatile teams in the NBA, capable of scoring from anywhere. However, their system relies on discipline, which was lacking in the first games but was evident during Game 3.
The Celtics face another must-win game at MSG on Monday. With the team's playoff hopes on the line again, the pressure could not be higher for the reigning champions.
