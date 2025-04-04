Kevin Durant Injury Status for Celtics vs Suns
The Boston Celtics are playing another game against the Phoenix Suns. It is the second time in just over a week that these two will face off against each other.
In the first matchup, the Celtics blew out the Suns by 30 points in a game that was never really close. They were able to do that despite a big effort from Kevin Durant.
Durant had 30 points and was getting pretty much whatever he wanted offensively. The issue for the Suns was that he was the only player who was able to do that.
The Celtics now have to face against an increasingly desperate Suns team again on Thursday night. The Suns are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
They currently sit in the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are just a game behind the Sacramento Kings for the final play-in spot.
Ahead of this rematch with the Celtics, Durant is on the injury report for the Suns. He has been ruled out because of a sprained ankle.
Boston is already pretty much locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They won't be catching the Cavs for the top spot in the East.
That doesn't mean that they don't want to win this game. They want to keep their momentum high as the playoffs arrive.
The most important thing for them at the end of the year will be their own health. They believe that is the only thing that can keep them from repeating as NBA champions.
Boston has some star players who have been dealing with injuries for a while that they need to clean up. Getting those players healthy is vital for them as the playoffs approach.
As far as the Suns are concerned, they need Durant healthy as quickly as possible. He is by far their best player, and they need him in order to have any chance of making the playoffs.
So far this season, Durant is averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assist per game.
