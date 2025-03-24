Kings Could Be Without Domantas Sabonis For Game vs Celtics
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Sacramento Kings today as they look to grab their sixth win in a row. Boston took down the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and now has their sights set on going after the Kings.
More Celtics news: Celtics Could Trade Kristaps Porzingis This Summer Following Sale
Entering this game, Sacramento could be without a crucial player. Star center Domantas Sabonis has been listed as questionable for the game as he deals with an ankle injury.
Sabonis has missed the past few games for the Kings and is in danger of missing this game as well. We should know more about his official status closer to the start of the game today.
If Sabonis can't give it a go today, the Celtics would be catching a big break. Boston is playing the second game of a back-to-back so they could have some tired legs heading into this contest.
Sabonis is one of the better offensive players in the league and his is a big part to what the Kings do. For the year, he has averaged 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.
More Celtics news: Jayson Tatum Offers Brutally Honest Feelings About Celtics Sale
Sacramento is battling for a spot in the postseason, making this game even more important for them. Boston is sitting pretty right now, holding onto the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
Due to the gaps between the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds, Boston is likely sealed in second place so they can prioritize some rest down the stretch. This is massive for the Celtics' chances to repeat and is a luxury that many teams don't get as the regular season winds down.
Boston can't take the Kings lightly, however, as they do want to be playing good basketball as the playoffs approach. Entering this game, the Celtics have won nine of their previous 10 games overall and are looking very good.
This team should be considered one of the favorites to win the championship and nobody is going to want to face them come playoff time.
More Boston Celtics:
Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Makes Rare NBA History vs Nets
Former Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Open to Reunion with Team
Bill Simmons' Father Believes Celtics Could Trade Jaylen Brown
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.