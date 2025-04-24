Kristaps Porzingis Drops Warning to Teams Trying to 'Punk' Celtics
The Boston Celtics grabbed a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic after taking down Orlando in Game 2 of their playoff matchup. During the game, Boston did have a minor scare when star center Kristaps Porzingis had to exit after taking an elbow to the face.
Porzingis started bleeding due to the hit, but eventually made his way back into the game. However, after the fact, the star had a message to other teams who think they can be physical with Boston.
"We're going to be us. We're not going to let anybody punk us," Porzingis said. "We expect teams to be doing this kind of stuff. To get in our heads, to try and provoke us."
Porzingis helped the Celtics win the game, scoring 20 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Despite the hit to the face, the center still found a way to make a big difference.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla offered some interesting thoughts on the matter. As Mazzulla normally does,
"I like watching him bleed on the court. I think it's important," Mazzulla said. "And then he comes back in and does his job, so I do like that about him."
"He has an innate ability to take things very serious and, at the same time, have great perspective," Mazzulla said.
With Boston now up 2-0 in the series, the Celtics have a little cushion. But that doesn't mean that they will take their foot off the gas as the series shifts over to Orlando for Game 3 and Game 4.
The Celtics have been here before, and they understand what it takes to win in the postseason. It will be a battle on the road, especially if star Jayson Tatum can't give it a go.
Tatum missed Game 2 due to an injury, and there haven't been too many updates on his status. The Celtics are hopeful about Tatum, but if he can't go, others will need to step up to get another win.
