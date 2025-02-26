Kristaps Porzingis Injury Status Celtics vs Pistons
The Boston Celtics are trying to make a push for the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Right now, they are six games behind the Cavaliers for to spot.
In order to make a push for that final spot, they have to be as healthy as possible. That's the only thing that has been able to consistently slow this team down.
They haven't had their starting lineup available for a lot of games in a row. As soon as one guy gets healthy and comes back, another one gets hurt.
Read more: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Boldly Claims He Isn't Appreciated For His Accomplishments
The Celtics are taking on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night and they have plenty of players who might be out for this game. One of them is center Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis is a player who needs to be healthy in order to make a run at the Cavs for the final game. He is someone who has had a lot problems staying healthy in his career.
This season, he has missed several games due to various injuries. He is listed as questionable for this game due to an illness.
Porzingis is not the only player who is questionable on the injury report. Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser are also questionable due to injuries.
If Boston wants to make up ground with the Cavs, they are going to have to keep their main guys healthy. The Pistons are a good team and shouldn't be taken lightly.
More Celtics news: Celtics X-Factor That Could Propel Them Ahead of Cavaliers
Boston has one of the deepest starting lineups in the league. They likely won't fall out of the second spot in the East, even if they lose some guys to injury.
That's not their ultimate goal, though. They want to have a chance at getting home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Even if the Celtics aren't able to accomplish that, they feel like they can beat the Cavaliers if they are fully healthy when the playoffs roll around. They are looking to be the first team in almost a decade to repeat as champs.
So far this season, Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and two assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: NBA Insider Blames Celtics' Jaylen Brown For Luka Doncic Trade
Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown React to Derrick White Surprising Admission
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.