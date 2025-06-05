Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors See Celtics Deal With Unlikely Rival
The Boston Celtics are looking to make some moves to alleviate they large tax bill that they face this summer. They have a couple of players who are slated to make a lot of money.
In order to make that tax bill cost less for new owner Bill Chisholm, the Celtics will be likely looking to shed salary. Kristaps Porzingis has been a player who has been rumored to be on the move.
Porzingis is the player that the Celtics would like to part ways with the most, based on his availability in the last couple of seasons.
The Celtics are hoping to get a good return for Porzingis, even though they are looking more to get rid of his salary. If they do offload him, they could partner with the Los Angeles Lakers for an unlikely partnership.
The Boston Celtics could trade Kristaps Porzingis with a very unlikely trade partner
If they Celtics were to get a trade package from the Celtics, this is what the proposal would look like:
Lakers Proposal: Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber and Shake Milton for Kristaps Porzingis
The Celtics would be getting a couple of guards and another center in exchange for Porzingis. This isn't the kind of return that they would prefer, but it would give them some expiring contracts in return.
Boston is expecting to shed as much salary as it possibly can while still being a competitive team next season. They might not be a title contender team next season, but they should be better in 2026-27.
The Lakers need a center more than anything else this offseason. The only way they are going to be able to get a good one is through a trade because of how little cap space they have.
Boston is going to offer Porzingis around the rest of the league to see what the best possible return could be. The top goal is oing to be to get rid of as much salary as possible, but they'd like some good players, too.
