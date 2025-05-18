Massive Joe Mazzulla Mistake May Have Cost Celtics vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics' hopes of defending their NBA championship were dashed the moment star Jayson Tatum was assisted off the court at the end of Game 4.
However, there were certain adjustments that Coach Joe Mazzulla did not make during the series, which could have resulted in some wins earlier on.
The Celtics rallied to secure victory in Game 5, leading to a crucial game against the New York Knicks in the series. However, they ultimately lost in Game 6, facing a substantial defeat.
Coach Joe Mazzulla struggled to coach effectively in the series, even before Tatum's injury. He tended to be slow in reacting and adjusting his team's gameplay, often resisting change concerning their style of play.
In fairness to Mazzulla, many of the team's key players were injured with lingering issues that affected their performance on the court.
Mazzulla also had to contend with the mysterious absence of big man Kristaps Porzingis, who struggled through a lingering illness that caused him to play like a shell of himself.
Jay King of The Athletic highlights one adjustment that Mazzula made much too late, which cost the team early in the series: playing Porzingis less and giving Luke Kornet more playing time.
"Given Porziņģis’ diminished state, Mazzulla likely waited too long to give Luke Kornet more minutes, though starting Kornet in Game 6 did no good," King wrote in a story for The Athletic.
"Even in the regular season, the Celtics were much better with Kornet on the floor. Perhaps because Porziņģis constantly seemed to be dealing with the effects of an injury or illness, the team only outscored opponents by 5.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the court during the regular season."
Kornet played a key role in the Celtics' bounce-back victory in Game 5, grabbing nine rebounds, seven blocks, and 10 points in what was an impressive, unexpected performance that electrified TD Garden.
The performance naturally raised eyebrows, considering how lackluster Porzingis had been on the floor, consistently unable to be effective on the court at either end.
Given Porzingis' reputation and huge presence on the court, it is understandable why Mazzulla tried to get the Latvian going, believing that if the team were going to win the series, then he needed to play a key role.
Mazzulla, before Tatum got hurt, could have shifted to giving Kornet more minutes, and perhaps the team could have won Game 1 or 2.
In the end, however, Tatum's injury makes these hypothetical adjustments moot. Nevertheless, Mazzulla should have plenty of lessons to take away from the disappointing series.
