Massive Trade Idea Sends Celtics Star to West Powerhouse Before Deadline
The NBA world is in shock, and for the most part, still is, after Saturday's blockbuster trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.
More Celtics: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Thought He Got Traded to Lakers Instead of Luka Doncic
The Lakers acquired one of the best players in the league, Luka Dončić, and parted ways with all-world big man, Anthony Davis.
The two sides completed a trade that turned everyone's heads upside down. Many are still confused by it, but nonetheless, the NBA is a crazy product at times.
While that trade was massive, it did nothing for the Celtics' title odds. They are still among the favorites in the league and certainly in the Eastern Conference to come away with the title in 2025.
The Celtics still have a great team, which is why they will not make a move as we approach the trade deadline. At most, they will make a move around the margins.
However, while they will most likely stand pat, this massive trade idea has the Celtics parting ways with Jaylen Brown, their All-Star and reigning Finals MVP.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report listed star players who could be moved after that blockbuster Dončić trade and listed Brown as a player who the Celtics could have discussions about.
In Bailey's trade idea, Brown gets sent to the Golden State Warriors for a huge haul.
"Jaylen Brown ($49.7 million): This one might seem crazy at first blush, but Brown is on a gargantuan contract that may not age gracefully. Advanced numbers have never seen him as anything close to the kind of player his reputation suggests he is, and the wildly expensive Boston Celtics could turn him into a role player (Wiggins), multiple young prospects (with some combination of Kuminga, Podz and/or Moody), a couple first-round picks and a couple swaps."
The package includes Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody for a couple of first-round picks and a couple of swaps.
While the Celtics could get a haul for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, it is very unlikely that Brown will be available for a trade unless an offer, similar to the Lakers, blows away the Celtics.
However, a trade between the Lakers and Mavericks was once in a lifetime. The Celtics will not get a deal like that, at least not anytime soon.
That said, it is safe to say that the Celtics will stay intact as they look to become the first team to win a repeat championship since the 2017-18 Warriors.
More Celtics: Celtics Could Go After Former NBA Champion on Buyout Market
Philadelphia Eagles Owner Denies Rumors of Celtics Ownership Bid: Report
For the latest Boston Celtics news and notes, stay glued to Celtics On SI.