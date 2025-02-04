Philadelphia Eagles Owner Denies Rumors of Celtics Ownership Bid: Report
The Boston Celtics are for sale and have been for a while. The NBA franchise that has most recently won the NBA championship can be bought by anyone.
Sales of sports franchises take a long time. It's not a quick process because of how many bidders throw their hat into the ring. It can take a few years to get a sale finalized.
The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports, not just the NBA. There should be a robust market for them and they recently started taking bids.
One person has been rumored to have great interest in buying the Celtics. That person is Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.
More Celtics: Powerhouse NFL Owner Reportedly Interested in Buying Celtics
Lurie is one of the richest men in the world and has a track record of running sports franchises extremely well. The Eagles have already won a Super Bowl under his ownership and are playing for another one on Sunday.
Adding the Celtics to his workload would be quite a thing to put on his resume. He would own two of the most famous franchises in all of sport.
However, it doesn't look like Lurie is actually interested. In fact, he has denied his interest in buying the Celtics and remains focused on the Eagles.
According to him, he's not interested in buying the team. This wouldn't be the first time that someone rich denies interest in buying a team before placing a bid, though.
The Celtics are one of the most expensive rosters in the league this year. Any new owner is going to have to pay a hefty tax bill on top of the price to actually purchase the team.
More Celtics: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Threatened to Bench Players at Halftime Before 26-Point Comeback
Despite this, the Celtics are still one of the favorites to win the championship this season. They still sit second in the Eastern Conference standings.
As for who the new owner might be, the list of potential bidders has not been released yet. It's unclear who might buy them or for how much at this point.
Whoever does buy the Celtics, it will cost them and the rest of their ownership group a lot of money.
More Boston Celtics:
Celtics Legend Believes Jimmy Butler Drama Could Change Contracts in NBA
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Gives Blunt Response to Lakers Trade of Luka Doncic
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.