Mock Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Make Rare Deal With Rival Lakers
The Boston Celtics are arguably the best team in the league. Their record is indicative of that, as they sit with a 22-7 record through 29 games. The Celtics have a ton of things going for them which includes an already stacked roster.
The Celtics are loaded from top to bottom, so they are one of the few teams that won't be active as we approach the ever-so-important trade deadline. The Celtics won't be making a big trade to shuffle their team around, but they could make minor changes around the margin.
This latest trade proposal involves the Celtics in a three-team trade to acquire veteran championship guard Patty Millis, and it involves them making a deal with their biggest rival, the Los Angeles Lakers.
Celtics receive: Patty Mills and 2025-second round draft pick from Jazz
Lakers receive: Xavier Tillman
Jazz receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino
In this scenario, the Celtics acquire a veteran guard and a second-round pick in the upcoming 2025 draft. Boston also gives up on its veteran big man, Xavier Tillman, and sends him to Los Angeles.
This is a solid deal for the Lakers, as they desperately need help in their frontcourt. As for the Celtics, they get some veteran experience back in Mills, although he has not played in over a month.
Mills, 36, played a limited role for the Utah Jazz this season. In nine games thus far, Mills is averaging 3.6 points per game, 0.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 35 percent from the field and 29 percent from three in 15.3 minutes per game.
The Jazz come away with the second-year Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino has been less than spectacular in his NBA career thus far. Overall, he has only played in 23 games and has averages of 1.7 points per game, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists while shooting 23.9 percent from the field and 13.3 percent from three in 5.3 minutes of action.
The Celtics have very little room to make a significant trade anyway, but if they want to make minor tweaks, this is one of the few that could work if they decided to head in this direction. Tillman is not playing a significant role for the Celtics, as he is only averaging 1.0 points in 18 games and 8.4 minutes.
Don't hold your breath on a blockbuster trade involving the Celtics.
