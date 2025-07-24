NBA Insider Slams Celtics' Rumored Interest in Signing Former All-Star
Ben Simmons will reportedly decide which NBA team to sign with sometime in the next week, and the Boston Celtics are one of four teams in the running for the free agent.
The Celtics believe they could utilize the two-time All-Defensive team selection’s abilities on defense after they sacrificed Jrue Holiday for Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons. But NBA insider Matt Vautour is urging the Celtics to stay far, far away from Simmons.
More news: Celtics Could Trade Away 3 Players Ahead of 2025-26 Season: Report
Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2018. He performed well in the earlier seasons of his career but has not been able to produce offensively since his drama-filled season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021-22.
After requesting a trade from the team that drafted him, Simmons began a hold-out against the 76ers. He missed training camp and two preseason games before ultimately returning just to be kicked out of practice and suspended.
Simmons frustrated Philadelphia’s front office and disrespected his teammates. His former teammate Georges Niang, who recently joined the Celtics in a three-team trade deal involving Kristaps Porzingis, discussed Simmons’ behavior on the Road Trippin’ podcast.
“I don’t want to beat a dead horse, but the Ben Simmons thing. That pissed me off because guys are trying to make a living. I signed just a little over the minimum. (Playing with Simmons) is going to be great for my career,” Niang said. “And then he was like, ‘I’m not playing’ and I’m like, what the f***. I’m like, ‘How the f*** am I going to make something happen?’ And then he was walking around the facility, and they’d be like, ‘What’s up, man?’ trying to welcome him back, and he’d be like, (nods), and that’s when I was like f*** this dude.”
Philadelphia ultimately traded him to the Brooklyn Nets for NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden. The Nets thought they had landed a star when they acquired Simmons but he has not averaged double-digit points in a season since that deal.
The Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are also linked to Simmons. While Simmons may be tempting to target, it is probably in the Celtics’ best interest to pass on him.
More news: Lakers' Marcus Smart Expects 'A Lot Of Hate' When He Plays Celtics This Year
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.