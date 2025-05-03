Old Jayson Tatum Comments Resurface Ahead of Celtics vs Knicks Series

Celtics vs Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals:



Game 1 - Monday, May 5

Game 2 - Wednesday, May 7

Game 3 - Saturday, May 10

Game 4 - Monday, May 12

Game 5* - Wednesday, May 14 *if necessary

Game 6* - Friday, May 16 *if necessary

Game 7* - Monday, May 19 *if necessary