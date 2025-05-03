Old Jayson Tatum Comments Resurface Ahead of Celtics vs Knicks Series
The Boston Celtics are revving up for what seems likely to be a more challenging second round playoff matchup than their five-game first round series victory against the Orlando Magic proved to be. The first contest between the Celtics and the New York Knicks is scheduled for Monday, May 5.
Keith Smith of Spotrac revealed the anticipated slate for the entire series:
Per Justin Turpin of WEEI, six-time All-Star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum was already looking ahead towards a hypothetical Knicks series last month. It's hard to blame him, as the reigning champs, who finished the season with a 61-21 record, were massive favorites heading into their 2-7 matchup against the 41-41 Magic.
The 51-31 Knicks, meanwhile, had homecourt advantage against the 43-39 Detroit Pistons, and eventually triumphed in six hard-fought games.
When asked last month if the Celtics' 4-0 regular season sweep of New York should be construed to represent how things might go in the playoffs, Tatum was quick to reject that notion.
“Not at all,” Tatum said in April. “Playoffs are a different animal. Whatever happened in the regular season goes out the window when the playoffs start.”
The biggest question for Boston heading into the series is health.
Six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday was sidelined for the final three contests of the Orlando series with a hamstring strain. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go on Monday. Four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown has struggled with a knee impingement since before the playoffs, and appears to be convinced it will be an issue throughout the rest of Boston's postseason.
Tatum missed Game 2 with a wrist injury, but when he has been healthy, he's looked to be in full command of his talents.
In his four healthy games, the 6-foot-8 former Duke Blue Devil logged averages of 31.3 points on .447/.364/.902 shooting splits, 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
