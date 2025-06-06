One Risky Trade Idea Could Make or Break Celtics
The Boston Celtics have a lot of salary that they are looking to shed. They are trying to avoid a very costly luxury tax bill that is due this summer, and now they have a new owner to foot the bill.
Kristaps Porzingis continues to be the guy that the Celtics are most likely to move in terms of the guys who have a big salary. There could be a market out there for him that will allow him to be moved.
While Porzingis is likely a guy that the Celtics move, what they get back in return for him is still a mystery.
This crazy Celtics trade for Robert Williams III could either make or break the Celtics
One crazy trade idea has the Celtics trading Porzingis to the Portland Trail Blazers for old friend Robert Williams III. Boston traded Williams III away in order to acquire Jrue Holiday from Portland.
Williams III is younger and cheaper than Porzingis, but it certainly is not a shoo-in that this would be a good idea. The Celtics were unhappy with how little Porzingis has played for them over the past couple of years.
Williams III has played even less. In his two years with the Trail Blazers, he has played in just 26 games. His knee injuries are getting to the point that his career might be close to over.
On the flip side, if doctors can get his knees right, Williams III is a massive talent. His ability to block shots and get rebounds is something that the Celtics don't have right now.
Boston fans did love Timelord while he was in Boston, but his lack of ability was part of the reason why they had no issue trading him away to Portland in the first place.
Of course, if the Celtics are looking for a straight salary dump, it might not be the worst move. Williams III is an expiring contract, so he would be off the books after next season.
This season, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Williams III played in just 20 games and averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
