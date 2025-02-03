Powerhouse NFL Owner Reportedly Interested in Buying Celtics
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly interested in purchasing the Boston Celtics, adding a fascinating layer to his already storied sports career.
Lurie, who transformed the Eagles into Super Bowl champions during his tenure, has long been recognized for his business acumen and dedication to team success. His potential interest in the Celtics raises several questions, including what draws him to a storied NBA franchise and how this might impact his legacy.
More Celtics: Celtics Reveal Shocking Injury Report Ahead of Clash vs 76ers
Lurie became the owner of the Eagles in 1994 when he purchased the team for $185 million, a decision that was initially met with skepticism.
However, his long-term vision, focus on building a strong organizational culture, and commitment to both on-field and off-field development paid off. Under his leadership, the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in 2018, cementing his reputation as a successful owner.
Given his track record, it’s clear Lurie is drawn to franchises with rich legacies and immense potential for success—qualities the Celtics, with their 17 NBA championships, epitomize.
More Celtics: Celtics Reveal Shocking Injury Report Ahead of Clash vs 76ers
Lurie’s interest in purchasing the Celtics might be driven by a combination of personal connections and admiration for the franchise’s historical significance. Lurie, who grew up in Boston, has long been associated with the city, and his affinity for the Celtics' legacy could certainly influence his interest.
The Celtics, known for their rich history, are synonymous with basketball greatness, from Bill Russell’s dominance in the 1950s and ‘60s to Larry Bird’s era-defining play in the 1980s. Their legacy is woven into the very fabric of the NBA, and owning such an iconic team would likely be a compelling proposition for any businessman with deep roots in Boston.
However, purchasing the Celtics would be no small feat. The current owners, a group led by Wyc Grousbeck, have overseen considerable success since purchasing the team in 2002.
Under their leadership, the Celtics won the 2008 NBA Championship and have consistently been contenders, just recently winning the 2023-2024 NBA title. The team’s market value is estimated to be around $4 billion, making it one of the most expensive franchises in professional sports.
This would require Lurie to negotiate a hefty purchase price, assuming Grousbeck and his partners are even open to selling.
As for Eagles fans, Lurie’s leadership has generally been met with positivity, particularly after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win. While no owner is immune to criticism, his commitment to winning and investment in the team’s success has garnered respect among fans.
Whether Lurie’s involvement with the Celtics would affect his standing in Philadelphia remains to be seen, but his passion for sports and success is undeniable.
More Celtics:
Pelicans Forward Had Perfect Reaction to Celtics' Jayson Tatum Hitting Game-Winning Shot
Celtics Notes: Boston Showing Interest in Forward, Mazzulla Offers Strange Take, More
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI