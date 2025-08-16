Recently-Traded Celtics Champ to Celebrate Boston with New Signature Nikes
A former Boston Celtics player is getting a new signature Nike shoe which celebrates his time in Boston, a nice gesture to his former team.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday is getting a Celtics-themed shoe that comes out August 28. It is a Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 3, also known as the "Celtics" colorway.
The shoe features different green accents, a gum sole, and a cream-colored outer portion of the shoe. He wore this model several times last season, featuring his number four on the back heel.
Holiday played a key role with the Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship, offering veteran leadership, high-level defense, and secondary ball-handling that perfectly complimented stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on the route to a title.
After the Celtics were eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs, Holiday was ready to stay with Boston and compete for another title.
“We still have a really, really great opportunity and a great window to be successful and win a championship again,” Holiday said right after the season ended.
“I think the talent that we have on this team, not only on the court, but the coaching staff all the way up to (Celtics president of basketball operations) Brad [Stevens], has been amazing. So, the opportunity to win is now, and I still want to be a part of that.”
Boston, because of their high salary cap numbers, needed to shed salary by trading big contracts. Big man Kristaps Porzingis was the first domino to fall, but the Celtics then dealt Holiday as well.
Since Holiday had multiple years left on his deal at a big yearly figure, he was considered a prime trade candidate for the Celtics.
In return, the Celtics landed young guard Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, an impressive trade considering many people around the NBA projected that Boston would need to attach assets to deal Holiday.
For his part, Holiday appears ready to help Portland and potentially develop their young guards.
“I think I play every position," Holiday told reporters.
"I’ve proven that and shown that throughout my career. I’m a complete basketball player. You can’t put one position on someone, the way the game is changing now. Guys who have never played point guard are coming into the league and playing point guard. I’m a good fit with anyone.”
