Telling Stats Suggests Celtics vs Magic Series is Over
The Boston Celtics will look to close out their first-round series on Tuesday when they host the Orlando Magic for Game 5.
The Celtics hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, and they will likely put this series to bed in five. Boston has proven to be not only the best team in this series but also throughout the season.
Boston has all the tools to make a deep run this postseason, and it's safe to say that they will move on to the next round. This is not only because they need one more win but also because of what these statistics tell us.
Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston shared a stat that stated why this series is as good as over.
"For starters, the C's are 31-0 all-time when leading a series 3-1, per stats guru Dick Lipe. In those 31 series, they eliminated the opponent in five games 20 times, in six games nine times and in seven games twice," shared Goss.
Not only are the Celtics unbeaten when they go up 3-1 in a series, but the Magic have a poor record when they are down three games to one.
"The Magic are 0-7 all-time when they trail a series 3-1. They also have lost four consecutive elimination games. Orlando is 0-8 all-time on the road in Game 5 of a best-of-7 postseason series."
It's safe to say that the Magic are in a load of trouble, and these numbers favor the Celtics in a big way for Tuesday's matchup.
ESPN Bet loves the Celtics' odds to end the series in five games. They are favored with a massive -11.5 spread. According to ESPN analytics, the Celtics have a 76.2 percent chance to win Game 5.
While the Celtics are the favorites, the Magic are likely to go out with a fight. The Magic have two of the best and youngest stars on their side, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. These two have done their part to make this a competitive series.
However, at the end of the day, the Celtics are much deeper, experienced, and talented on both sides of the ball to have this series extended or, better yet, drop it.
More Celtics: NBA Announces Big Update to Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Scored More Points Than Entire Magic Team
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals He Suffered Brutal Injury in Game 3 Loss
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.