Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals He Suffered Brutal Injury in Game 3 Loss
The Orlando Magic just made this a series.
After falling into an 0-2 hole at TD Garden in a 2-7 first round playoff matchup with the 61-win Boston Celtics, the Magic capitalized on a growing list of Boston injuries — and, well, added to that list themselves — to squeak out a 95-93 Game 3 win at home, improving the current series to 2-1.
Four-time All-Star Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown, who had already been questionable to suit up with a right knee impingement, suffered a new injury when Magic guard Cole Anthony yanked him to the ground and appeared to hurt his hand.
Anthony, son of former Knicks guard Greg, was dinged with a flagrant foul for the fracas.
The Magic have been doing their darnedest to hard foul the reigning champs and effectively rattle them out of their game.
Boston is the more talented team at this moment in time, and without the series getting very physical, the Magic would have no chance.
In Game 1, Magic wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hard-fouled six-time All-Star Jayson Tatum, to the point where he hurt his wrist and had to sit out Game 2.
Speaking to gathered reporters after the game, Brown revealed the new injury he had incurred thanks to Anthony's flagrant — the Magic's third flagrant foul call in as many games.
"I fell... I dislocated my index finger, but I've got nine more so I'll be all right," Brown said. "It was my finger on my left hand."
When asked by Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe about how the Celtics could manage the Magic's physical approach without things escalating, Brown was candid.
"I mean, I don't know," Brown offered. "Might be a fight [that could] break out or something. It’s starting to feel like it's not even basketball, and the refs is not controlling their environment," Brown said. "So it is what it is, if we want to fight it out, we can do that. We can fight to see who goes to the second round.”
Through three games in the series so far, Brown is averaging 23.7 points on .532/.545/.882 shooting splits, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals a night.
