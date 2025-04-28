Celtics' Jayson Tatum Scored More Points Than Entire Magic Team
The Boston Celtics are looking to close out the Orlando Magic after taking a 3-1 lead and heading back home for Game 5.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 37 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals as it proved to be too much for the Magic, especially in the final moments of the game. Celtics insider Justin Turpin pointed out how Tatum single-handedly took Boston over the top in Game 4.
More Celtics news: Celtics to be Without One Player For Game 5
With four minutes and 18 seconds remaining in the game, Tatum scored nine points as the Magic could only muster seven.
When the moment mattered most, Tatum showed out, and it resulted in Boston coming within one game of moving onto the next round of the playoffs. The superstar spoke after the game about how his experience in major moments led to his late-game outburst.
More Celtics news: NBA Announces Big Update to Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
“Year after year, just getting older, having more experience, understanding the moment, being in these moments plenty of times, enjoying being in those moments, and not necessarily take over the game but, being in a position to make the play," said Tatum.
Tatum continued on looking forward to the challenge and trusting in not just his team, but his own ability.
"It was 91-91 with four minutes left and a timeout, I was excited for that moment because I knew we were gonna figure it out and make plays, and it's not just me everybody made plays, so we showed some competitive spirit and it was fun," said Tatum.
In total, Tatum score 16 fourth quarter points along with two boards, a steal and an assist.
Game 5 will take place at home on 5:30 pm on Tuesday as the Celtics will have a chance to close out the series. They will play the winner of the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons series as New York is also up 3-1.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Point to Major Postseason Advantage Celtics' Jayson Tatum Addresses Heated Sideline Exchange With Magic HC Celtics' Al Horford on Impact Jrue Holiday Absence Will Have
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.