Three Teams Emerging as Top Trade Destinations for Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Report
The Boston Celtics are one of the few teams that could endure a significant loss on their roster. The Celtics need to ensure they are not a second-round team next season, which means they need to trim their salary books for next season.
It is imperative they do just that if they want to avoid luxury tax penalties. Boston will go ahead and do just that, but they will need ot make some tough decisions in the coming months. They have the option to trade a handful of players, but one who is most likely to find a new home is their veteran guard, Jrue Holiday.
Holiday has and will continue to be on the trading block as the offseason looms. While that is the case, many teams have shown their interest in the 34-year-old, including three Western Conference teams: the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA analyst and writer Jake Weinbach shared via X.
“The Clippers, Kings, and Mavericks should be regarded as the top landing spots for Jrue Holiday this offseason.
“There’s growing belief that the two-time NBA champion will be moved by the start of next season with Boston determined to reduce its payroll. Holiday has three years, $104.4M remaining on his contract.”
Holiday may be on the older side and didn’t come off his best season, yet teams out there are willing to take a chance on the former UCLA product.
The Kings are the newest team to come into the fold. Multiple reports have indicated that the Clippers and Mavericks are among the top teams that could make a move for Holiday. The Celtics could still get a decent price for the veteran forward, as he provides leadership, defensive toughness, and some offense as well.
The Kings, Clippers and Mavericks could all use some backcourt depth. Sacramento and the Mavericks are two of the teams that may need Holiday the most. The Mavericks will be without their star guard, Kyrie Irving, for most of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.
As for the Kings, they have very little depth at their point guard position. The only two point guards on the roster that they could lean on are Markelle Fultz and Devin Carter.
As for the Clippers, there is a chance they could lose James Harden as he could become an unrestricted free agent with the player option on his contract. If they happen to lose him, look for Los Angeles to make a move for Holiday.
More Celtics news: Celtics Star Viewed as Top Trade Candidate: Report
Celtics Ridiculously High Asking Price for Jrue Holiday Revealed: Report
Celtics Send 8-Word Message to Fans on Jayson Tatum Injury
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.