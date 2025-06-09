Celtics Star Viewed as Top Trade Candidate: Report
The Boston Celtics have a pivotal summer ahead of them.
The Cetics have a ton on their plate; they must get resolved if they want to avoid harsh luxury tax penalties. Boston must address its money issues to avoid being a second-apron team once again, which could lead to restrictions on trades and draft pick availability.
The Celtics could go in a multitude of ways on that front, and the most obvious option is to trade one of the many players on their roster. One name who is constantly brought up and is often very likely to find a new team in the fall is Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis is a candidate who could very likely be traded, and according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Porzingis is viewed as a top trade candidate.
“Several executives around the league believe Boston will explore the trade market for center Kristaps Porzingis, who’s owed $30.73 million and an expiring contract after the 2025-26 season. Porzingis is viewed by executives around the league as Boston’s top trade candidate to trim salary for next season.”
Porzingis has been a name that could be traded this summer. Moving him would be great for Boston, as they need to shed as much money as they can.
Additionally, Porzingis is a name that frequently comes up due to his expiring contract, and the team needs to stay under the luxury tax threshold. The 29-year-old completed his second season in Boston, and while he has been spectacular on the court, he has hardly stayed healthy for most of his tenure.
In a possible 164 games in the past two seasons, Porzingis has only been available for 99 games. This season, he only played in a little over half of the games (42). While that is the case, he has put up incredible numbers, averaging 19.8 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.
The Celtics would certainly prefer to keep Porzingis in the fold, but with their current financial situation and his track record with injuries, they might be forced to explore potential trade options.
Moving Porzingis could be a necessary step in shedding salary and reshaping the roster for the long haul.
