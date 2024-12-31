Two Celtics All-Stars in Danger of Missing Raptors Matchup
The Boston Celtics could once again be without two All-Stars on Tuesday, as they look to close out a very decorated 2024 with a victory against the lowly Toronto Raptors.
According to the league's latest injury report, center Kristaps Porzingis and All-Defensive Second Team guard Jrue Holiday are considered questionable to suit up.
Holiday has been dealing with a right shoulder impingement for a week. His last healthy game was Boston's 108-104 loss to the Orlando Magic on December 23. Across his 26 healthy games this season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 12.2 points on .448/.326/.889 shooting splits, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.9 steals a night for the 23-9 Celtics. He remains one of the league's elite perimeter defenders, along with teammates Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, and seems likely to earn a seventh All-Defensive Team honor this spring if he can stay healthy.
The oft-injured Porzingis departed the first half of the Celtics' 118-114 Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a sprained left ankle, and hasn't been heard from since. In his 11 healthy bouts for Boston this year, the 7-foot-2 big man is averaging 18.3 points while slashing .453/.328/.849, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 rejections and 0.7 steals a night.
This story will be updated...
