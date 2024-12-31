Inside The Celtics

Two Celtics All-Stars in Danger of Missing Raptors Matchup

Boston may not have its full compliment of stars available against the lowly Toronto.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) react in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics could once again be without two All-Stars on Tuesday, as they look to close out a very decorated 2024 with a victory against the lowly Toronto Raptors.

According to the league's latest injury report, center Kristaps Porzingis and All-Defensive Second Team guard Jrue Holiday are considered questionable to suit up.

Holiday has been dealing with a right shoulder impingement for a week. His last healthy game was Boston's 108-104 loss to the Orlando Magic on December 23. Across his 26 healthy games this season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 12.2 points on .448/.326/.889 shooting splits, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.9 steals a night for the 23-9 Celtics. He remains one of the league's elite perimeter defenders, along with teammates Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, and seems likely to earn a seventh All-Defensive Team honor this spring if he can stay healthy.

The oft-injured Porzingis departed the first half of the Celtics' 118-114 Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a sprained left ankle, and hasn't been heard from since. In his 11 healthy bouts for Boston this year, the 7-foot-2 big man is averaging 18.3 points while slashing .453/.328/.849, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 rejections and 0.7 steals a night.

This story will be updated...

