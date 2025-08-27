Will Celtics Trade for Big Man Before New Season? NBA Insider Answers
The Boston Celtics are going to have a new starting center next season. With Kristaps Porzingis now in Atlanta and Luke Kornet in San Antonio, the Celtics are now stuck with a sticky situation.
They are going to have a first-time starting center on the roster unless they make a move before the year starts. Boston has already been very active in the trade market.
Will the Celtics decide to pull the trigger on a trade for a center? An NBA insider provided answers on what he's feeling about whether that would happen.
More news: Celtics’ $100 Million Guard Drawing Significant Trade Interest From West Contender
The Boston Celtics are unlikely to trade for a center
NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints doesn't think that a trade is likely to happen before the season starts.
"The idea of the Celtics trading for frontcourt depth before the season is unlikely, as the organization is excited to see the growth of Neemias Queta."
It seems that the organization is invested in the development of Queta instead of looking for some outside help. With this being a gap year because of the Jayson Tatum injury, it might not be a bad idea.
Queta has not gotten a lot of playing time so far in his career, so he hasn't gotten a lot of chances to develop his game. He only played 13.9 minutes per game last season.
The Celtics only have Queta or Luka Garza as options to start at center right now. Garza is the better offensive talent, but Queta is by far the better defender between the two.
More news: Celtics’ Trade of Veteran Player Ruined His Plans for International Competition This Summer
The Celtics might revisit a trade at the trade deadline
While Boston likely won't make a trade before the season starts, they might revisit that decision at the trade deadline if things aren't going well. That might be when they decide to make a move.
Both Queta and Garza will get the most playing time that they have had in their careers. That playing time will give them a chance to show what they can fully do.
Last season, Queta averaged five points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. Garza averaged 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game with the Timberwolves.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.