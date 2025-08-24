Young Celtics Award Winner Considered Boston's Biggest Riser This Year
The Boston Celtics' status as perpetual title contenders is taking at least a year off.
With six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum sidelined due to an Achilles tendon tear, Boston general manager Brad Stevens opted to trade center Kristaps Porzingis, guard Jrue Holiday, and even forward Georges Niang (acquired in the Porzingis trade) for luxury tax savings, not on-court improvement.
Stevens also allowed backup center Luke Kornet depart to join the San Antonio Spurs on a three-year, $41 million deal to serve as All-Star big man Victor Wembanyama's primary backup, and appears happy to let Al Horford leave in unrestricted free agency as well.
Horford was offered a minimum contract to return to Boston for an eighth season with the franchise, but appears poised to join the Golden State Warriors for more money.
The Celtics brought in some cost-effective pieces to flesh out their roster, signing centers Chris Boucher and Luka Garza and wing Josh Minott to minimum deals. Boston also selected three rookies in June's 2025 NBA Draft, but only wing Hugo Gonzalez — selected with the No. 28 pick in the first round out of Real Madrid — will make the club's standard roster.
Payton Pritchard on the Rise in 2025-26
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report posits that reigning Sixth Man of the Year point guard Payton Pritchard could be the Boston player likeliest to improve in 2025-26.
"Opportunities for big numbers will be there for Pritchard, who should slot into a larger playmaking and scoring role with Jrue Holiday gone and Jayson Tatum injured," Hughes writes.
Pritchard seems likely to join All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White in the Celtics' starting backcourt, with new addition Anfernee Simons likely to suit up off the bench — if he's still even with the team at all.
"Last season's Sixth Man of the Year should be capable of turning his per-36 numbers (18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists) into his per-game averages while also deserving some dark-horse consideration for the league lead in made triples," notes Hughes. "He canned 255 as a reserve last year."
In 2024-25 with the 61-21 Celtics, the 27-year-old Oregon product averaged a career-best 14.3 points on .472/.407/.845 shooting splits, 3.8 boards, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 28.4 minutes across 80 games (three starts). In a more expanded, starting role with more minutes, Pritchard could understandably see those numbers increase.
