Zach LaVine Injury Status for Celtics vs Bulls
Will two-time Chicago Bulls All-Star small forward Zach LaVine be available on Wednesday night against the reigning champion Boston Celtics?
K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network (the new broadcast network owned by Bulls team governor Jerry Reinsdorf) reports that the 6-foot-5 UCLA product is away from Chicago while he and his wife prepare for the birth of their third child.
Starting Bulls shooting guard Coby White has been out since January 19 with a bone bruise in his right ankle. As Johnson notes, the 6-foot-5 North Carolina product is not expected to be back in time to face the Celtics.
LaVine's wife, Hunter, announced four days ago on her personal Instagram account that "baby number 3" was incoming:
Boston is looking to recover from a heartbreaking two-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. Chicago, which has gone just 3-7 in its last 10 games and will be missing its two best scorers now in LaVine and guard Coby White, seems like it should be easy pickings.
The new baby LaVine will be joining their sons Saint Thomas, two, and Elijah, one.
Papa LaVine has been on an unreal tear of late. After missing all but 29 games last season due to a right foot injury that eventually required surgery, the 29-year-old saw his trade value plummet.
Thanks to his stellar three-level scoring in 2024-25, however, LaVine is now one of the top trade chips heading into next week's February 6 deadline.
LaVine is earning $43 million this season, and is signed through his age-31 season, 2026-27, when he'll net $49 million. While that was considered an extravagant sum as recently as last summer, that's no longer the case. LaVine could earn some significant draft equity in a potential trade — should Chicago brass even want to move him.
Through 42 healthy games this season for the 20-27 Bulls (currently the Eastern Conference's No. 10 seed, far below the No. 2-seeded Celtics), LaVine is averaging 24.0 points on .511/.446/.797 shooting splits, 4.8 boards, 4.5 dimes, and 0.9 steals a night. That 3-point conversion rate would represent a career high over a full season, and it's happening on 7.3 triple tries a night, LaVine's most since his first All-Star season, 2020-21.
