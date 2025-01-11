Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray Land on Injury Report For Celtics vs Pelicans
So far this season, the Boston Celtics have had some injury issues when it comes to their starting lineup. It's been tough for them to have everyone on the court at the same time.
For most of the season, Kristaps Porzingis has had issues staying on the court. So far this year, he has played in just 15 games. That's by far the fewest of any Celtic starters.
Even when he has been able to be on the court, one of the other Celtics has been out. It's been a re-occurring issue for Boston.
That hasn't stopped them from being able to play well. They are second in the Eastern Conference standings, only sitting behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Boston has lost two out of their last three games, though. They lost to the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Celtics were immensely frustrated after their loss to the Kings. Fortunately for them, they get to play the second-worst team in the NBA immediately after that loss.
The New Orleans Pelicans come to town on Sunday sporting a pitiful 8-31 record. Injuries have been a big story for them this year too.
Zion Williamson has played in just seven games this year. That has severely limited the ceiling of this team.
Williamson and fellow Pelicans star Dejounte Murray have landed on the injury report prior to their duel in Boston. Luckily for them, it looks like Williamson will play.
Having Williamson available for this game is big for a Pelicans team that is very short on superstars is huge for them. It gives them at least somewhat of a chance against a great Celtics team.
Boston is actually healthy for this game, which is bad news for New Orleans. They are going to be an angry team coming off the loss to the Kings.
The Celtics know this is a game that they should win. If they want to have any prayer of catching Cleveland, they have to beat bad teams like this at home.
Williamson is averaging 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists so far this year. Murray is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 2.4 steals this season.
