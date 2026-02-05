Boston Celtics Get Another Critical Performance From Two-Way player, Showing Elite Player Development System

In our heads, a moment like Ron Harper Jr. getting his first start looks like something out of a movie. The coach would call him into his office, there’d be some seemingly idle banter that Harper Jr. wouldn’t realize is leading up to something, but it would eventually hit him, and the coach would give him a nod.

‘We’re going with you tonight, kid.’

Then a swell of violin music, a cut to closeup of a mobile phone in his dad’s house where you can see an incoming text, tight-shot of dad’s face, a single tear … and … scene.

Joe Mazzulla doesn’t operate that way. He just wrote Harper Jr.’s name on the white board.

“My name was up there on the matchup, so I knew I was going to start,” Harper Jr. told reporters in Houston after the Celtics blew out the Rockets. “I just knew I had to be ready … Joe makes a heavy emphasis that everybody is going to get their shot, so just stay ready and be ready.”

Harper Jr. was ready, alright. Which is a testament to two things: His own mentality, preparation, and dedication to being the best basketball player he can be, and the work of his other coaching staff.

“It starts in Maine, and it starts with our staff, and just what those guys are able to do there,” Joe Mazzulla said, giving credit to Phil Pressey and the Maine Celtics staff. “Keeping Ron sharp, and making sure you know the language and what we're doing is important to our staff here, keeping them up to speed. And then you just feel just as comfortable starting him as you do anyone else, because he's ready to go.”

The G League can be prone to false positives. There's a long list of G League MVPs who haven't sniffed a hint of success at the next level. But the Celtics have created a synergy between their major and minor league clubs that is among the best in the league.

Pressey spent two years as an assistant under Mazzulla, learning the ins and outs of what’s expected from the team. Each team speaks its own language in how they call out coverages and sets, and Pressey has carried that into Maine, and allowed guys like Harper Jr. and Amari Williams to step into surprise starts and have some success, even if it’s in a different role.

“I'm not gonna be asked to have as high as the usage rate as I do in the G, and that's okay,” Harper Jr. said. “I'm just out there to make these guys lives easier. Just be a role player … I'm cool with that. As long as I can help the team win, and as long as we win, I'm good.”

Harper Jr. not only helped the team win, he did it by stepping up to defend one of the best players the league has ever seen. His assignment was Kevin Durant, who can still fill it up with the best of them. But Harper was up to the challenge. According to NBA tracking data, Harper held Durant to just two points on 1-5 shooting.

Kevin Durant when Ron Harper Jr was primary defender last night: 1-5 FG, 2 PTS, 1 TO, 4:41 matchup time.



First NBA start and Joe tells him to go chase one of the greatest scorers of all time. pic.twitter.com/81UHwrWhnx — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 5, 2026

It’s one thing to perform in the G League. It’s another to point to a legend of the game and say ‘I got him.’

“It obviously hits when you're checking a guy like Kevin Durant full court, denying him,” Harper Jr. said. “It definitely hits you as a little reality check. But, you know, just going out there and just having fun is the most important part.”

I wouldn’t call guarding Durant fun, but the opportunities the Celtics got off those stops certainly lent themselves to some celebration. The best was Harper chasing Durant over the top of a screen, still managing to contest the shot, then sprinting to the corner in transition to nail a three-pointer.

Harper Jr. hit three shots from deep and scored 11 points overall, giving the Celtics a double-digit scorer on a night they were missing Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, and two players caught up in the trade deadline. Not to be dramatic, but Harper Jr.’s performance was game-changing.

The Celtics were only up one after the first quarter, but Durant only had two free throws in his first 10 minutes. It’s not hard to imagine a world where he put up 12, the Rockets led by nine, and the Celtics had to bench Harper Jr. to try another option.

But Harper Jr. was up to the task. His recent inclusion to the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend makes a lot of sense to people who didn’t realize he is averaging 24.3 points, five rebounds, and three assists in Maine.

Harper Jr. punctuated his wonderful night in Houston with his only two-point basket, a put-back dunk that was one of the 20 offensive rebounds that buried the Rockets.

RON HARPER JR 😤 pic.twitter.com/cw5jMJsaW1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 5, 2026

That got the attention of his father, who just happened to be in the 1987 dunk contest .

“I had a whole runway,” Harper Jr. said of the play. “My damn eyes lit up when I seen it come off the rim like that, and I was like, yeah, I gotta go get this. So, yeah, it was definitely happy. My dad told me I was looking like him out there. Let's tone that down.”

That's maybe the only reaction that should be toned down after Harper Jr.’s night. It was a special performance in a season full of unexpected special performances from guys thrown into the deep end. But Boston has developed expert swimmers, thanks to Mazzulla and his staffs in Boston and Maine.

“On this team, you never know what you’re gonna be asked to do on any given day,” Harper Jr. said. “I was excited to get out there, get my feet wet, and ultimately help the team win.”