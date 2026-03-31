Boston Celtics Get Some Good News After a Week of Long Injury Reports

Boston Celtics fans got some welcome news with the release of the new injury report on Tuesday.

After a few days of reports that listed almost half the roster, the Celtics only had two players on the report heading into their game against Miami on Wednesday night.

The most concerning person who has been on the report has been Jaylen Brown, who had been listed with left Achilles tendinitis. He had a rough night in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks, shooting just 9-29 from the field and 8-14 from the line. But it appears that night didn’t have as much to do with his leg as it did with just being one of those nights for Brown, because he was not listed for the game against Miami.

Tendinitis is simply inflammation of the tendon. It’s very possible that a couple of days off with some simple treatment was enough to get Brown healthy again. Of course, at this point of the season, most players probably have some level of inflammation that can be classified as some sort of tendinitis for rest purposes. Either way, Brown is good to go in Miami tomorrow.

Jayson Tatum is also off the report. His inclusion earlier in the week was simply for injury management, and is standard for players coming off a catastrophic injury like an Achilles tear. There is one more back-to-back on the schedule and we should expect him to miss one of those games as well.

In perhaps a little bit of surprise, Derrick White did not get added to the list with the right knee contusion. An Atlanta player fell into his leg last night and he looked to be in a little pain for a brief period, but it apparently wasn’t enough for him to make the report.

And Neemias Queta has been cleared to play as well. He missed the game with a sprained right thumb. He did play with a wrap on the thumb against the Charlotte Hornets, but the one game was apparently enough to feel better.

The two players on the list are Ron Harper Jr. and Nikola Vucevic. Harper Jr. is questionable with a right ankle sprain suffered against the Charlotte Hornets. He had been playing very well in that game, and has continued to be a nice surprise for the Celtics this season. Vucevic is still dealing with a fractured right ring finger. Ten days ago, he told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin it’d get reevaluated in a week, but then he seemed to tell an official “two more weeks” during a game, so it appears the lip-reading was accurate. If so, he might only have a couple more games left to sit.