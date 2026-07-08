Boston Celtics Las Vegas Summer League Roster, Coach, Schedule, TV Channel and Times
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The Boston Celtics officially announced their 2026 Las Vegas Summer League roster.
54 - Mohammad Amini , G , 6-7 , 175 , 4/6/05
12 - Chris Cenac Jr. , F/C , 6-11 , 240 , 2/1/07
41 - Tucker DeVries , F , 6-7 , 210 , 12/7/02
28 - Hugo González , G/F , 6-6 , 205
37 - Caleb Grill , G , 6-3 , 205 , 6/15/00
26 - Curtis Jones , G , 6-3 , 195 , 10/2/01
43 - Kyle Mangas , G , 6-4 , 200 , 4/8/99
20 - Dillon Mitchell , F , 6-8 , 210 , 10/3/03
51 - Hank Morgan , F , 6-5 , 200 , 7/19/02
40 - Nick Pringle , F , 6-10 , 230 , 9/16/01
38 - Day Day Thomas , G , 6-10 , 190 , 12/11/02
8 - John Tonje , G , 6-5 , 225 , 4/23/01
29 - Milos Uzan , G , 6-3 , 185 , 12/26/02
50 - Chauncey Wiggins , F , 6-10 , 205
46 - Alondes Williams , G , 6-4 , 210
77 - Amari Williams , C , 7-0 , 262
The obvious notables are the Celtics two draft picks, Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell, Hugo Gonzalez, Amare Williams, and John Tonje.
Gonzalez is coming off a nice showing for the Spanish national team in two FIBA qualifying games last week. His emergence this upcoming season would be a massive development in the wake of the Jaylen Brown trade, so he’s worth keeping a close eye on in Las Vegas.
Williams’ development will be worth watching as well. He’s on a two-way deal right now, but there will be an opening for a third-string center after this season, so it would be nice to see some progress with him this season, beginning in summer league.
One note that I will repeat often is that summer league success is nice but not indicative of much. It’s more important to see process-based decisions than it is to see made shots or dunks … though made shots and dunks are nice.
Summer league failure is a much bigger deal. The competition is not great here, so being unable to capitalize is not the best sign. It’s not the end of the world, either, so again, the nuance matters.
The Boston Celtics will be coached by Amile Jefferson. The Celtics like to rotate who gets the head coaching duties, and Jefferson is seen as a potential future head coach in the NBA.
Here is schedule of games (all times Eastern):
July 10 vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 PM, ESPN/NBC Sports Boston
July 12 vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5 PM, ESPN 2/NBC Sports Boston
July 13 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6 PM, Amazon Prime/NBC Sports Boston
July 15 vs. Sacramento Kings, 8 PM, ESPN 2/NBC Sports Boston
There is at least one more game to be played after the July 15 game as part of a playoff system in Las Vegas. That game’s date, time, and opponent will be determined later. It’s possible a sixth game will be played as well if Boston advances to the championship game.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis