Boston Celtics Las Vegas Summer League Roster, Coach, Schedule, TV Channel and Times

The Boston Celtics officially announced their 2026 Las Vegas Summer League roster.

54 - Mohammad Amini , G , 6-7 , 175 , 4/6/05

12 - Chris Cenac Jr. , F/C , 6-11 , 240 , 2/1/07

41 - Tucker DeVries , F , 6-7 , 210 , 12/7/02

28 - Hugo González , G/F , 6-6 , 205

37 - Caleb Grill , G , 6-3 , 205 , 6/15/00

26 - Curtis Jones , G , 6-3 , 195 , 10/2/01

43 - Kyle Mangas , G , 6-4 , 200 , 4/8/99

20 - Dillon Mitchell , F , 6-8 , 210 , 10/3/03

51 - Hank Morgan , F , 6-5 , 200 , 7/19/02

40 - Nick Pringle , F , 6-10 , 230 , 9/16/01

38 - Day Day Thomas , G , 6-10 , 190 , 12/11/02

8 - John Tonje , G , 6-5 , 225 , 4/23/01

29 - Milos Uzan , G , 6-3 , 185 , 12/26/02

50 - Chauncey Wiggins , F , 6-10 , 205

46 - Alondes Williams , G , 6-4 , 210

77 - Amari Williams , C , 7-0 , 262

The obvious notables are the Celtics two draft picks, Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell, Hugo Gonzalez, Amare Williams, and John Tonje.

Gonzalez is coming off a nice showing for the Spanish national team in two FIBA qualifying games last week. His emergence this upcoming season would be a massive development in the wake of the Jaylen Brown trade, so he’s worth keeping a close eye on in Las Vegas.

Williams’ development will be worth watching as well. He’s on a two-way deal right now, but there will be an opening for a third-string center after this season, so it would be nice to see some progress with him this season, beginning in summer league.

One note that I will repeat often is that summer league success is nice but not indicative of much. It’s more important to see process-based decisions than it is to see made shots or dunks … though made shots and dunks are nice.

Summer league failure is a much bigger deal. The competition is not great here, so being unable to capitalize is not the best sign. It’s not the end of the world, either, so again, the nuance matters.

The Boston Celtics will be coached by Amile Jefferson. The Celtics like to rotate who gets the head coaching duties, and Jefferson is seen as a potential future head coach in the NBA.

Here is schedule of games (all times Eastern):

July 10 vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 PM, ESPN/NBC Sports Boston

July 12 vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5 PM, ESPN 2/NBC Sports Boston

July 13 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6 PM, Amazon Prime/NBC Sports Boston

July 15 vs. Sacramento Kings, 8 PM, ESPN 2/NBC Sports Boston

There is at least one more game to be played after the July 15 game as part of a playoff system in Las Vegas. That game’s date, time, and opponent will be determined later. It’s possible a sixth game will be played as well if Boston advances to the championship game.