There’s been a lot of negativity for the Boston Celtics since missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since then, they’ve signed center Mitchell Robinson from the Knicks, but quickly traded Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for pennies on the dollar. Kalshi negatively adjusted its price accordingly.

Boston’s shift on Kalshi’s NBA market saw a 12% drop, going from 19% to a 7% chance to win the 2026-27 NBA Finals after trading away Brown.

2026-27 NBA Finals Winner - Kalshi

Oklahoma City Thunder 23%

San Antonio Spurs 19%

New York Knicks 8%

Boston Celtics 7%

Cleveland Cavaliers 7%

Minnesota Timberwolves 7%

Philadelphia 76ers 76%

Boston’s drop to 7% adds value to its trading price with a $10 stake on it to win profiting $124 if it does.

The start of the spiral

The Boston Celtics were well in the mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo, with many believing that they had the best offer, which included Brown. Ultimately, they missed out as the Miami Heat acquired Antetokounmpo. Following his trade to Miami on June 22, Boston’s price dropped from 19% to 13%.

Although missing out on Giannis, Boston remained motivated to trade Brown after a “spoiled” relationship between the two. From June 22 to July 1, when Boston traded Brown, its price continued to slide, going from 13% to 9%.

On July 1, Boston struck a mind-boggling deal, sending Brown within the division to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a 36-year old Paul George, who still has two years and $110.7 million remaining on his contract. Following the trade, Boston settled at 7%.

To make matters worse, in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, Boston targeted Louisville guard Ryan Conwell at No. 40, only for Miami to trade ahead and draft him.

Where Boston sits now

With the chaos now settled, Boston sits with a lineup of Derrick White, Baylor Scheierman, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, and newly signed center Mitchell Robinson, with Payton Pritchard as the sixth man.

The x-factor here, per Yahoo Sports’ Tom Haberstroh, is Payton Pritchard. He writes that Boston trading Brown is a bet on Payton Pritchard having a “Jalen Brunson” type development.

“The Celtics trading Brown is a bet that Pritchard is their in-house version of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, a diminutive player who didn't fully show his talents until Luke Doncic was out of the picture. The splits on Pritchard without Brown are intriguing to say the least.”

Pritchard’s numbers without Brown jumped noticeably, adding 9.9 points (26.7), 2.3 assists (7.6), and 0.9 rebounds (5.3) to his totals. All similar to what Brunson did in his first season with the New York Knicks.

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