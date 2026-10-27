Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Projected Starters, What to Watch For
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The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. Here's your full-season Celtics guide, with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.
Nets (0-3, 0-1 road) at Celtics (2-1, 2-0 home), TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Boston projected starters: Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Mitchell Robinson
Nets projected starters: Julius Randle, Michael Porter Jr., Day’ron Sharpe, Keon Ellis, Egor Demin
Officials: John Goble (#10) Jonathan Sterling (#17) JD Ralls (#80)
Injuries: BOSTON: Devin Carter (out, illness), Derrick White (probable, right hip synovitis) | BROOKLYN: None
The Nets are winless and have the league’s fifth-worst net rating, which means they're losing by an average of 11.8 points per 100 possessions to start the season. They're coming off an embarrassing loss to the Pacers where head coach Jordi Fernandez was not happy.
““The performance we put up after the first quarter was just unacceptable,” he said. “112 points in three quarters, you’re not winning basketball games. So it didn’t feel good on either end of the floor.”
The Nets might be coming into TD Garden thinking they're catching Boston on a back-to-back, and it’s a chance to steal a win.
Here’s what I’m watching for tonight.
Who plays, and how much
The expectation has been that Mitchel Robinson and Paul George would be limited on back-to-backs. However, the blowout last night meant only 25 minutes for George and 16 for Robinson, so maybe Joe Mazzulla and his staff think it’s okay to put them back out there for a little while. It’s early in the season, the guys probably feel pretty good, and they have two days off before the next game, which is Friday against the Bulls again.
Playing them in this game might not mean they play in every back-to-back. Then again, maybe it does. We won’t know until we get there. But I can make a strong case that this is more of a situational decision than it is a long-term one.
Matching Julius Randle’s physicality
Randle leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists, and he presents an interesting challenge to the Celtics defense.
Who guards him?
He’s a beast of a player, and I’m not sure Paul George on a back-to-back is the best option for guarding him. I’m curious if the Celtics put out a different starting lineup, mix up the matchups, or just see how Jordan Walsh does.
There's merit to putting Walsh on Randle because it could bait the Nets into a lot of isolation and post ups with him, which would negate Michael Porter Jr., who can hit a bunch of shots in a hurry.
Randle presents an interesting matchup problem for the Celtics and I’m curious to see how they handle it.
Making the Nets guard
Brooklyn will give up a lot of points if the Celtics just keep running actions and don’t devolve into too much isolation play. That can be a risk on a back-to-back, as tired legs decide they don’t want to cut or make reads.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Celtics test their shooting early in the game to see if they can shoot their way to a lazy win. They could carry things over from Monday night, drill a bunch of threes, get the crowd into it, and meander their way to an unappetizing win.
Or they can come out cold, front-rim everything, and have to struggle with Porter and Egor Demin cashing in transition opportunities, and giving up lobs and putback to Day’ron Sharpe.
The easiest way to avoid the tight game is to buck the trend, run good sets early, and take advantage of the mistakes the Nets are guaranteed to make in a situation like that. That's easier said than done, though.
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis