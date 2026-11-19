The Boston Celtics led the Nuggets for most of Wednesday night in Denver, by as many as 17 late in the second quarter. Then came eight straight turnovers in a disaster of a third-quarter sequence, along with an avalanche of fouls, which led to a 105-101 loss. It’s Boston's second loss in a row, but there were still real positives, mostly from the big men.

STOCK UP

Neemias Queta

He rested the previous game against Orlando, and it showed. Queta might have been the best player on the floor for Boston. He went 8-14 for 17 points and 10 rebounds, seven of them offensive, and kept possessions alive all night, especially later in the game.

The fourth quarter was his. With 5:39 left he spun past Nikola Jokić for a left-handed dunk and the and-one. Two minutes later he grabbed back-to-back offensive rebounds on misses by Derrick White and Jayson Tatum, and Boston eventually cashed that possession in with Queta's dunk. His putback with 1:06 left gave the Celtics a 101-100 lead. Queta grabbed three offensive boards in the fourth alone, and that was the part of the night Joe Mazzulla liked.

"I thought our fourth quarter offense was great," he said. "We had I think six or seven offensive rebounds."

He was doing the quiet work too, setting screen after screen for Tatum and Paul George early. The numbers back it up: Queta finished with seven screen assists leading to 16 Boston points.

Chris Cenac Jr.

Cenac played 17 minutes, including the entire fourth quarter until the final 6.4 seconds, and he looked like he belonged. He finished with six points on 2-3 shooting (1-1 from 3), six rebounds and a block.

That block came in the second quarter, when he rejected Marvin Bagley III. In the fourth he had a cutting dunk off a White feed. Then a loose ball found him in the corner, and he rose up without a moment of hesitation and hit a three to put Boston up 90-86, forcing a Denver timeout. I loved that confidence.

He looked a lot more comfortable than he did in crunch time against Orlando, and he played well next to Queta, more like the natural power forward he is. Late in the game, Mazzulla even had him guarding Jamal Murray.

"I think my length can be a problem on them," he said of guarding smaller players. "So just showing my hands ... and just guarding with physicality."

Mazzulla called Cenac's growth from Orlando to Denver "a bright spot" of the night.

"He's got the toughness. He's got the athleticism. He's got the talent," Mazzulla said. "Just needs the reps to get better and better."

Tatum, who has already expressed how high he is on Cenac’s future, agreed. "I thought it was big for him today and last game, just getting to play in real minutes and real moments, and showing his value and how he can help us as a team."

The energy in the third game in four nights

Dallas on Sunday, Orlando on Monday, then a flight to Denver and a late tip at altitude on Wednesday. This could easily have looked as rough as the loss to Houston.

Instead, Boston grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and came up with 10 steals, three from Paul George and two each from Queta and Baylor Scheierman. The Celtics led 61-49 at halftime.

We can say the tired legs are what led to the excess fouling and missed shots, and that's certainly valid. But the energy was there throughout this game. Very little about their energy made me think about how the schedule affected them.

STOCK DOWN

Paul George

George fouled out in less than 23 minutes. He picked up two fouls 31 seconds apart in the first quarter, his fourth less than three minutes into the third and his fifth early in the fourth. His sixth came with 6:14 left in the game. It would have been really nice to have him down the stretch to take some of Boston’s bigger shots.

However, he shot just 3-11 (1-6 from 3) for 10 points, so maybe not having him on the floor was fine. Either way, it’s actually a relief to say this is a rare stinker from George this season.

Derrick White's three-point shot

For long stretches, White was great. He scored eight points on 4-7 shooting in the second quarter, had a couple of offensive rebounds and was putting on a defensive clinic. He finished with eight assists and was +5 in a four-point loss.

But he went 0-7 from 3, and he's 1-13 from deep over the last two games. His season three-point percentage has fallen from 34.7% after the Dallas win to 30.6%. The final minute summed it up: a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan with 49.1 seconds left put Denver ahead 102-101, and White's pull-up three on the next trip missed. He's just a little too up and down right now.

Jayson Tatum’s ball security

The Nuggets adjusted their pick-and-roll defense in the third, and the Celtics, specifically Tatum, did not adjust well at all. Tatum couldn't deny it after the game.

"The four turnovers or something I had in the third quarter really kind of just put us out of sync," Tatum said. "I got to communicate better. I got to execute better. I got to take care of the ball."

Luka Garza

Garza lasted 18 seconds into the second quarter. Bagley muscled past him for an offensive rebound and a putback and-one, and Mazzulla pulled Garza immediately. He got a few more minutes to open the fourth, missed his only three and went back to the bench for Queta.

He finished with five minutes and no points. Mazzulla went with Cenac instead, and Cenac made the most of it.

Blaming the refs

Yes, Boston was called for 30 fouls to Denver's 13. Yes, the Nuggets shot 29 free throws to the Celtics' 12, and 20 of Boston's fouls came in the second half. And yes, the technical on Tatum in the final seconds was a terrible call, though even Tatum owned it.

"I should have just probably gave the ball to the ref closest to me," he said. "That's on me."

None of that is why the Celtics lost. From the 7:28 mark to the 4:25 mark of the third quarter, Boston turned it over on eight straight possessions and a 10-point lead became a tie. The Celtics finished with 16 turnovers that Denver turned into 21 points, gave up 14 offensive rebounds, and shot 11-44 from 3.

Queta was blunt about the turnover stretch: "Eight turnovers in a row, yeah, that's just bad." He also said plenty of the fouls were on the Celtics, including fouls on jump shooters and leaving their feet on shot fakes. "I think it's just being disciplined and sound," he said.

Mazzulla summed it up: "Second quarter was the rebounding, third quarter was turnovers, second half it was the free throw."

If you play a perfect game, then you can blame the refs. Boston was nowhere close.