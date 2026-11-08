Celtics vs. Bucks: Injury report, 3 keys, and a prediction as Jayson Tatum gets his first crack at Milwaukee
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Four days after the Boston Celtics held off a late Milwaukee push at TD Garden, the teams meet again in Milwaukee. Jayson Tatum sat out the first game to rest, so tonight is his first look at a Bucks team that has lost five straight.
Records: Celtics 7-2 (2-2 on the road), Bucks 1-8 (1-4 at home)
Broadcast details
- Tip-off: 8:00 PM ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
- TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass
Projected Starters
- Celtics: Derrick White, Paul George, Jordan Walsh, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta
- Bucks: Tyler Herro, Brayden Burries, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, Jaime Jaquez, Jr.
Officials:
Kevin Scott (#24), Jonathan Sterling (#17), Pat O'Connell (#90)
Injury report
- Celtics: Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable.
- Bucks: Gary Trent Jr. (illness) is questionable.
Here's your full-season Celtics guide, with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.
Season Series
Boston won 103-97 and leads the season series 1-0. The Celtics led by 22 at one point and led 62-41 at halftime, but Tyler Herro scored 18 of his 25 points in the third quarter, and a Nate Ament free throw gave the Bucks a 92-91 lead early in the fourth. Boston closed the game 12-5 over the last three minutes.
- Paul George: 25 points, five 3-pointers
- Derrick White: 24 points, 7 assists
The Teams Coming In
Boston won 119-80 at Charlotte on Friday and is 2-1 in its last three, with a 109-93 loss at Houston on Nov. 2. Milwaukee lost 121-107 at home to Toronto on Friday, its fifth straight loss.
Three Keys to the Game
Turnovers: The Celtics scored 15 points off 10 first-half turnovers in their first matchup, but they scored only two points off five turnovers in the second half. Was that because Boston backed off the aggressiveness, or did the Bucks figure something out? The answer will determine whether Boston is able to build a big lead again or if this will be a fight.
Hitting shots: Yes, I understand I’m being Mr. Obvious by saying the team that hits shots will win. HOWEVER, the reason I bring this up is that Milwaukee is currently shooting a little worse at home than they are on the road. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 51.7% on the road but 45.5% at home. Myles Turner is shooting 48% on the road but 30% at home. AJ Green is shooting 47.8% on the road but 41.4% at home. Those are key role players who are weirdly worse at home. If they can’t hit shots, it won’t matter if Tyler Herro gets hot or not.
White and Pritchard building on success: They both had great shooting nights in Charlotte. I’m hoping starting Queta keeps some continuity that allows both of them to keep their roll going.
Prediction
The Celtics did all that damage to Milwaukee without Jayson Tatum, and now he’s back, so I don’t think they blow another big lead this time around. I also don’t think it gets as out of hand as the first game. I’m going with a comfortable 115-99 win.
Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis