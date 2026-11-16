The Boston Celtics have won six straight games and are still undefeated at home after their 131-94 demolition of the Dallas Mavericks Sunday night. Orlando arrives rested and on a three-game win streak, but still without Paolo Banchero.

Records: Celtics 11-2 (6-0 home, 5-2 road); Magic 5-7 (1-4 home, 4-3 road)

Broadcast details

Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET, TD Garden

7 p.m. ET, TD Garden TV: Peacock, NBC Sports Network

Projected Starters

Celtics : Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Mitchell Robinson

: Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Mitchell Robinson Magic: Anthony Black, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Tristan da Silva, Wendell Carter Jr.

Officials

Kevin Scott (#24), Nate Green (#41), Matt Kallio (#53)

Injury report

Celtics : Neemias Queta (rest) is out.

: Neemias Queta (rest) is out. Magic: Paolo Banchero (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Noah Penda (hamstring) are all out.

Here's your full-season Celtics guide , with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.

Season Series

Celtics 1-0.

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, going 15-17 from the line, in a 108-97 win in Orlando to start the month. He also had seven assists. Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva scored 23 apiece for Orlando. Desmond Bane added 19.

The Teams Coming In

The Celtics have won six straight games, which is their second winning streak of five or more this season (they are 11-2). They followed up Wednesday’s 98-93 win in Toronto with Sunday’s obliteration of the Dallas Mavericks.

Orlando comes in on a three-game winning streak, with wins over Sacramento, Utah and Milwaukee. Those three teams each have one win this season.

Three Keys to the Game

Rebounding: The Magic have been the league’s best defensive rebounding team over the last six games, taking in 77.3% of available defensive rebounds. That has helped them climb to the seventh-best defense in the league over that span, though they have gotten fat on some bottom-feeders.

The Magic are also 11th in offensive rebounding, so they’ve been hitting the glass pretty hard. The Celtics have been the sixth-best offensive rebounding team over this same stretch, so this will be a pretty nice battle. The team that wins the glass might be the team that wins the game.

Double-bigs: The Magic are shorthanded, and they’ve been trying a bunch of double-big lineups. That will be an interesting experiment to try on the Celtics, who have counters to run at either Goga Bitadze or Nikola Vucevic if they take the floor. I wonder how much the Magic will go to it, and if they do, how much the Celtics punish it and force Orlando to switch it up. I can see someone like Vucevic being on the floor for a 10-0 run and never getting another minute.

Wagner vs. Tatum: Orlando’s best chance is for Franz Wagner to negate Tatum’s numbers with a monster performance of his own. Wagner comes into the game averaging 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. That's about even with Tatum’s 26.8/6.1/7.3. With Tatum on the back-to-back and Wagner on a four-game streak of 30-point games, this could come down to which star has the most juice.

Prediction

The Celtics are on a back-to-back, but I’m not too worried about a home-home back-to-back where the front end was a blowout. The guys got out of the gym early, had time to go home, relax, watch some football, and go to sleep at a reasonable time.

The Magic, meanwhile, have handled their business, but it’s been against bad teams. They will be eager to prove a lot, but this is still a high-turnover team (fifth-worst turnover percentage in the NBA) going up against the league’s second-best defense and seventh-best at scoring off opponent turnovers.

I expect this to be a typically physical game, but also a wake-up call for the Magic.

Boston 105-92.

Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.