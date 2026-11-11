Tired Celtics vs. Shorthanded Raptors: Injury Report, 3 Keys, and a Prediction
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The Boston Celtics will take on the Toronto Raptors less than 24 hours after a 123-101 win in Philadelphia that gave them the top spot in the East. They’ll try to stretch their winning streak to five against a Raptors team again missing Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard.
Records: Celtics 9-2 (4-2 on the road), Raptors 5-5 (2-2 at home)
Broadcast details
- Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
Projected Starters
- Celtics: Derrick White, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta
- Raptors: Jamal Shead, RJ Barrett, Ja’Kobe Walter, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jakob Poeltl
Officials:
Gediminas Petraitis (#50), Justin Van Duyne (#64), JT Orr (#72)
Injury report
- Celtics: Paul George (illness) is out.
- Raptors: Scottie Barnes (left groin strain) and Kawhi Leonard (left knee) are both out. Nate Bittle (right avulsion fracture) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (illness) are also out. Immanuel Quickley (right hamstring) and Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) are have been upgraded to available.
Here's your full-season Celtics guide, with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.
Season Series
This is the first of four meetings this season.
The Teams Coming In
The Celtic have won nine of 10 games, including the Tuesday night blowout in Philadelphia. They finally catch a break with three days off before a back-to-back at home Sunday and Monday.
Toronto has lost four of its last six. On Monday, Memphis beat the Raptors 118-102 in Toronto. Jamal Shead had 20 points and 11 assists, RJ Barrett scored 19, and Jakob Poeltl and Jamison Battle added 18 each.
Three Keys to the Game
Rebounding: The Raptors love to do two things: Run and crash the glass. So that means the Celtics have to make sure they're clearing defensive boards. The Raptors are a bad isolation team and terrible in the half court. Make them play a slower game where there aren’t opportunities to slash through gaps and get putbacks.
Help off Jamal Shead: He’s only shooting 27% from three, so if there's any help to be given, help off him without worrying too much about the result. That doesn’t mean dare him to shoot, but it does mean short closeouts and, maybe, a leakout to get some easy transition buckets when he misses.
Lean on depth: Hugo Gonzalez, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, Luka Garza, and Ron Harper Jr. all played 19 minutes or less. Lean on them to carry some of the workload against a team whose strength is uptempo basketball. I don’t expect the shots to fall like they did last night in Philly, but I can see good ball movement, good cuts, and attacking basketball to work for Boston.
Prediction
I’m tempted to call this a letdown game after the big emotional win in Philadelphia. The guys are tired, and sometimes when the end of a rough stretch is in sight, it’s easy to let down and have a rough night.
But I’m going to give this group credit for being well-connected and taking Joe Mazzulla’s message to heart.
“In the grand scheme of things, tonight ain't really mean nothing,” Tatum said after beating the Sixers. “It's one game. Tonight is over with. We’re about to get on the plane, and we’ve got to play a good Toronto team tomorrow. Obviously, in the course of a game, it’s super intense and competitive. Competing and playing on a high level with your teammates. So yeah, emotions throughout a game, of course. But leading up to it or right after, I’m just like, put things in perspective.”
The Raptors are a so-so team right now and they're missing their two best players. There are other guys on their team anxious to step up, but the Celtics, even on tired legs, have what it takes to win, 103-94.
Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis