The NBA’s schedule for the Emirates NBA Cup knockout rounds is fluid. The league leaves a week open in early December to schedule games based on a number of scenarios. Now that the Boston Celtics are slated as the wild card, which gives them the fourth seed, the league has announced the different scenarios that could unfold.

And only one of them gives Boston a home game.

The Celtics will visit the top-seeded Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. on Prime. The second-seeded Atlanta Hawks host the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., also on Prime.

If Boston and Atlanta advance, the Celtics will travel to Atlanta for the semifinal on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

If Boston and Philadelphia advance, it will be Boston at Philly on Dec. 8, either at 7 or 7:30 p.m., depending on the Western Conference matchups.

If the Celtics lose to Detroit and the Hawks advance, the Celtics will visit Philadelphia on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. If they lose and the Sixers advance, Atlanta will visit Boston on Monday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

This is what makes the loss to the Hawks especially damaging. The Celtics would have been the top seed at 4-0, which means they would have hosted the Toronto Raptors, who would have gotten in over Atlanta because of point differential. So not only did the loss mean the Celtics missed out on a home game, but they now have to face a much tougher opponent in the Pistons. A win over the Raptors would have meant a second home game for a chance to go to the NBA Cup Finals in Indianapolis.

Regardless of whether you care about the last part or not, the Celtics missed out on a chance to get some rest at home. The Celtics will have played in 13 different cities by the end of this month, and they’ve already flown nearly 12,000 miles (it’ll be more than 15,000 after going back and forth to Texas this weekend). It’s reasonable to conclude the Celtics’ struggles are partly due to fatigue from a ridiculous travel schedule, but they could have given themselves a break from it, and they didn’t.

If the Celtics do advance, the final will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse. That would be a homecoming for Brad Stevens, the Indiana native who coached at Butler before joining the Celtics.