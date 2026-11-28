BOSTON — It was a rough night at TD Garden as the Boston Celtics fell to the Atlanta Hawks, making the building 0-2 on Friday (the Bruins lost earlier in the day). The loss means the Hawks win the NBA Cup Group C, and the Celtics will have to play a road game next week.

The Celtics used a 21-9 run after a cold start to open up a 15-point first-quarter lead, helped in large part by Atlanta’s 1-14 shooting from three. Atlanta shaved three off the lead heading into halftime thanks to 16 points off 11 first-half Celtics turnovers. They took the lead outright in the third as Boston continued turning the ball over, but that was exacerbated by the Celtics going cold. Boston had plenty of opportunities to score in the fourth, but could only manage 17 points, falling 87-86. It's their third-straight loss by one point.

Box Score

WHAT THE BOX SCORE TELLS YOU

- Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers: There's no avoiding the obvious in this one. The Celtics' 26 turnovers led to 26 Hawks points. After the game, Joe Mazzulla took the heat for it.

“Our play calling wasn't right,” he said. “We didn't put them in position and spacing to make the right read. So I think that one's on me.”

I think Mazzulla is doing the honorable coach thing of taking the blame for a loss. The Celtics made some horrible decisions and it cost them.

Also, give the Hawks credit. They cause a lot of turnovers, but they shouldn’t have caused 26 of them.

- Another stinker third quarter: I asked Jayson Tatum to explain what is happening in third quarters, which Boston lost by 13 Friday night.

“Maybe it's a combination of turnovers, defensive rebounding,” he said. “Those things really can kind of get you off to a rocky start, and we can't be surprised. We're gonna be winning a lot of the times, especially coming out at halftime. So I think it's on the starters to have a little more pop to kind of start it off right in that second half.”

Wait, what do you mean by surprised?

“Just can't be surprised that, you know, other teams are down, and how motivated they might be coming out of the half,” he said. “When they go into halftime, they want to make adjustments just like we do. We just gotta -- we're not far off. We're close. We're right there. Some little things, and we just got to make some adjustments.”

Yeah, they do. And Boston hasn't answered. Look at the Celtics' offense and defense in the third quarter the past five games:

84.3 offensive rating, worst in the NBA

129.6 defensive rating, 24th in the NBA

-45.3 net rating, worst in the NBA.

- Neemias Queta, glass eater: His 22 rebounds were a career high. The problem is that he led the team with seven turnovers, so there wasn’t much to celebrate after the game. Still, he did an amazing job on the glass.

- Jordan Walsh didn’t play: Yup, that's a DNP-Coach’s Decision next to his name. That's a rough place to be for a guy who started 10 of 18 games for the Celtics. The Celtics held the Hawks to 87 points, so they didn’t need more defense. They needed someone to hit a shot, and that's not his thing.

- Rough shooting all around: Both sides made just 11 three-pointers and shot below 30% from deep. Beyond that, Boston was 21-41 from two, which might sound good, but that includes 16-25 from the restricted area, and that's not great. The Celtics botched plenty of layups as well.

NBA.com

- Rough night for Paul George: Just eight points with six turnovers for him. He did have a couple of steals and a nice assist, but this isn’t the Paul George the Celtics have been getting lately.

WHAT THE BOX SCORE WON’T TELL YOU

- Tatum botched the final play: Here it is in full:

Great job getting the steal, but then Tatum stumbles and Nickeil Alexander-Walker recovers.

Broadcast screenshot

This is when Tatum should have just called a timeout. He didn’t have the kick-ahead, he didn’t have an opening to attack, and he didn’t have a safety valve. The Celtics had two timeouts and the ball, down two, with nine seconds left.

I’m all for the initial attack off a steal because it could create a two-on-one, but once that went away, Tatum should have had the awareness to call the timeout. Mazzulla should have, too, but I put it more on Tatum because he sees the defender right in front of him.

For the record, I don’t think that was actually a foul on Alexander-Walker. I thought he had claimed the defensive position there. Either way, you can’t let a ref be the one to decide if you’re getting bailed out. That's on the player.

- The Celtics are not sharp: I think fatigue is really doing a number on them right now. The last play is just one of many plays the Celtics aren’t executing right now. I think it’s a big reason for the second-half fades as well.

- The Celtics were a little lucky that Atlanta was cold: The Hawks couldn't hit anything in the first half. I was definitely worried when the halftime lead was only 12.

Turnovers are keeping the Hawks in the game. They have +11 edge in points off turnovers and they're only down 12 despite shooting 5-26 from 3. First five minutes of the third will be very important. pic.twitter.com/mrhKdyrSPV — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@John_Karalis) November 28, 2026

This game was lost in the second quarter, in my opinion, because the Celtics weren’t able to capitalize on cold Hawks shooting to take a bigger halftime lead.

- The Celtics missed some WIDE open shots: The Celtics had some incredibly open looks. They were some of the cleanest looks you could ever ask for in an NBA game. This is a really ugly slump.

- The Hawks made them work really hard: I’m not sure how many of Boston’s possessions ended up in the final five seconds of the shot clock, but I can tell you it was a lot of them. When the clock hits :05, assistant coach D.J. MacLeay yells “MONEY” from the bench (as in, it’s money time). I think D.J. needs a few lozenges after this one considering how often he had to yell it.

REVISITING THE PREVIEW

This is what I wrote before the game . Let’s see how I did.

“1. Boston's ball security: Forcing turnovers is how the Hawks have won four straight. Daniels sets the tone, and the bench added another wave of pressure in a fourth-quarter clampdown on Detroit. Tatum averages 3.1 turnovers, but as we saw in Denver, he has been pressured into higher turnover nights recently. The Hawks are well-constructed to be disruptive to the Celtics. Boston's 10-turnover night in Washington is the standard it needs to match.”

They did not meet that standard at all. The turnovers began early and were a problem throughout the game. They came in all shapes and sizes, too. There were horrible live-ball turnovers, passes out of bounds, offensive fouls, and shot clock violations. It was a melting pot of mistakes.

“2. Bench vs. Bench: Boston’s bench has been better all season, but Atlanta’s helped the Hawks close out a win against the Detroit Pistons. Boston has seen some slippage in third quarters, so the bench units might be called on to stop the bleeding at some point.”

Bench points: Atlanta 32, Boston 25.

“3. Crash the glass: With Landale out, this is a chance for Boston to attack and maybe get a few putbacks. The Hawks' rebounding lagged against Charlotte, and Boston can put a little more pressure on the Hawks in that area. This could be a sloppy shooting night, so second chances could be critical.”

Boston did hold an 18-6 edge in second-chance points along with a three-rebound edge on the offensive glass. It wasn’t enough.

“Prediction: This is a dreaded ‘first game home after a long road trip,’ which is almost always messy for the home team. The Celtics have been dragging themselves all over the country this month and the Hawks have had four days off. Boston is favored, but they’ll only win if they can limit their turnovers. I expect a nail-biter, and I’ll give the Celtics the edge because of their bench, 104-101.”

It was, in fact, messy. And it was, in fact, a nail-biter. Maybe if the teams had shot somewhat normally, they could have pushed 100 points. I was right about “they’ll only win if they can limit their turnovers,” though.