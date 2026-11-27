The Boston Celtics can finish NBA Cup group play unbeaten and clinch East Group C with a win over Atlanta on Friday night. The Hawks arrive rested and on a four-game winning streak. A Hawks win leaves both teams 3-1 and hands Atlanta the head-to-head tiebreaker, which would push Boston into the wild-card race.

Records: Celtics 12-6 (6-1 home), Hawks 11-6 (6-3 road)

NBA Cup: Celtics 3-0, Hawks 2-1 in East Group C

Broadcast details

Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET, TD Garden

8 p.m. ET, TD Garden TV: NBCS Boston

Projected Starters

Celtics : Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Neemias Queta

: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Neemias Queta Hawks: Kingston Flemings, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu

Officials

Mitchell Ervin (#27), Karl Lane (#77), Che Flores (#91)

Injury report

Celtics : Mitchell Robinson (illness) is out .

: (illness) is . Hawks: CJ McCollum (calf), Jock Landale (toe), Asa Newell (toe), Henri Veesaar (ACL), Mouhamed Gueye (foot) are all out.

Here's your full-season Celtics guide , with the complete roster, schedule, salaries, and more.

Season Series

This is the first of three meetings between the teams.

The Teams Coming In

Boston's 131-116 win in Washington on Tuesday ended a four-game skid. Jayson Tatum scored 41, and Neemias Queta added 21 on 9-11 shooting. The Celtics made 22 of 51 threes, committed just 10 turnovers, scored 23 points off Washington's miscues and got 31 from the bench. They led by as many as 34, but the lead was cut to just five before Boston shut the door late in the fourth quarter.

They’d lost their previous three games on the road trip, all of which were decided by four points or fewer, and Boston scored 101, 96 and 87 in them.

Atlanta has won four straight. The last two were a 111-97 home win over Charlotte and a 107-97 win over Detroit on Sunday. The Hawks haven't played since, so they've had a long rest. Boston played Tuesday.

Three Keys to the Game

1. Boston's ball security: Forcing turnovers is how the Hawks have won four straight. Dyson Daniels sets the tone, and the bench added another wave of pressure in a fourth-quarter clampdown on Detroit. Tatum averages 3.1 turnovers, but as we saw in Denver, he has been pressured into higher-turnover nights recently. The Hawks are well constructed to be disruptive to the Celtics. Boston's 10-turnover night in Washington is the standard it needs to match.

2. Bench vs. Bench: Boston’s bench has been better all season, but Atlanta’s helped the Hawks close out a win against the Detroit Pistons. Boston has seen some slippage in third quarters, so the bench units might be called on to stop the bleeding at some point.

3. Crash the glass: With Landale out, this is a chance for Boston to attack and maybe get a few putbacks. The Hawks' rebounding lagged against Charlotte, and Boston can put a little more pressure on the Hawks in that area. This could be a sloppy shooting night, so second chances could be critical.

Prediction

This is a dreaded “first game home after a long road trip,” which is almost always messy for the home team. The Celtics have been dragging themselves all over the country this month, and the Hawks have had four days off.

The Hawks are a little thin right now, though, so that will help. Boston has the rim protection, but can they defend without fouling? Fouling and fatigue go hand in hand, so that's something to watch for as well.

The Hawks are rested, and they might be motivated to win their NBA Cup group and put themselves in position for a couple of home games, and maybe a little extra payday.

Boston is favored, but they’ll only win if they can limit their turnovers. I expect a nail-biter, and I’ll give the Celtics the edge because of their bench, 104-101.

Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.