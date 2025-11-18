3 Celtics Ruled Out Ahead of Nets Game

The Boston Celtics are enjoying a bill of relatively clean health, as just three players are listed as out on the team's injury report ahead of their bout against the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to six-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, who is set to miss most if not all of the 2025-26 season as he recovers from an Achilles tear, two G League players on two-way contracts will not be available for Boston.

Two-Way Absences

Forward Amari Williams, whom the Orlando Magic drafted with the 46th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft before trading him to Boston, was also listed as out. Williams has impressed in the G League, averaging 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 blocks through five games, a promising start for a big man the Celtics have high hopes for.

"He's a monster. He's a beast. I think he has high upside. He just has to continue to get better, continue to improve on his offensive and defensive IQ, and that just comes with film study," Maine Celtics head coach Phil Pressey told reporters.

Williams has played just seven minutes across two games in the NBA this season, recording a total of 2 points, 2 rebounds and an assist.

Joining Williams as unavailable for Tuesday night's game in Brooklyn is fellow G League player Max Shulga, whose two-way contract is also not being activated for the game.

Shulga took over as the Maine Celtics' starting point guard after he was drafted with the 57th-overall pick and is averaging 12.4 points, 7.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game in the G League.

“He’s done a phenomenal job of running the show,” Pressey said. “He’s coming in from VCU, and he’s a guy who can play both on-ball and off-ball, but I’ve put the ball in his hands, allowed him to grow through his mistakes. Being able to run an NBA offense is not easy. It’s a lot of play calls — defensively, offensively — you’re seeing the best defenders, especially in the G League, on every team. But for him, he’s learned so much. He’s grown so much since day one, since the day he was drafted.”

Shulga has yet to make his NBA debut.

