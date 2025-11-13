Celtics Face Crucial $2.4 Million Decision On Rising Forward This Summer

After playing a combined four minutes across three games in October, Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh has been making the most of his increase in play in the month of November.

In six appearances in November, Walsh is averaging over 22 minutes of action, serving as a key role player in each of the Celtics' three wins this month. Walsh is averaging just 6.7 points in November, but his play on the defensive end has led him to become a key part of Boston's rotation.

“I thought just both ends of the floor, his presence defensively, his rebounding, his positioning, he has got good defensive instincts. I thought he played really well," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said after the team's 136-107 win over the Washington Wizards earlier this month. "I thought our defense changed it, but I also think he sparked the change in the game tonight just because of the way he plays. It’s a credit to him just staying ready, making sure he’s ready at any time.”

In the win, Walsh contributed a season-high plus/minus of 27. In six games played in November, only once has he recorded a sub-zero plus/minus.

In a time where the 6-7 Celtics need all the help they can get as they look to right the ship, Walsh could be playing his way into job security. He credits his experience learning under veteran players like former Celtics center Al Horford as a major reason for his growth.

"Definitely something I feel like I developed, for sure. The first year, having guys like Al there, watching them," Walsh said after the Celtics' 111-107 win over the Orlando Magic. "I didn't really know what the expectation was, I didn't know how to prepare for a game. I didn't know what it looked like. I was just a kid coming out of college, just wanting to play."

The 21-year-old contract has a team option for the 2026-27 season, meaning Boston could retain the former Arkansas Razorback for just over $2.4 million.

If his recent play is any indication, it seems highly likely the Celtics will retain him for next season.

“He just chips away at it,” Mazzulla said. “Again, that was a high-level of professionalism to be ready, and he just every day treats it as if he’s going to play. So I think that mindset is kind of what you have to have, and he handled it well, and he’s got to keep that up. But he works at the same pace regardless of if he’s playing or not, and that says a lot.”

