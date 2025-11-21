Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA Cup Game Injury Report

The Boston Celtics are enjoying a period of relative health, as only one player is listed on the injury report for their upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at 7:30 ET.

Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is the lone injured member of the team, as the six-time All-Star continues to miss time as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn Achilles suffered in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

More news: Celtics' Payton Pritchard Reveals How He Handled Shooting Slump

The only other players listed on the Celtics' injury report are two-way G League players Ron Harper Jr., Max Shulga and Amari Williams. Of the three, only Harper and Williams have appeared in games for the Celtics, with Harper averaging five minutes across three appearances this season and Williams playing just seven total minutes across two games.

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. BKN:



Jayson Tatum (right Achilles repair) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2025

On the Nets' side, three non-G League players will miss Friday night's game due to injury.

More news: Celtics Almost Traded with Lakers for Anthony Davis Last Season

Forward Haywood Highsmith continues to miss time after he had surgery on his right knee on Aug. 8. He had initially hoped to be ready for the first game of the season, but swelling in his knee has affected his return timeline.

Joining Highsmith on the injury report is guard Cam Thomas, who suffered a hamstring strain earlier this month against the Indiana Pacers. Thomas was expected to miss "at least" three to four weeks at the time of the injury, which occurred on Nov. 5.

The final player on the Nets' side of the injury report is guard Ben Saraf, who the Nets recently recalled from the G League's Long Island Nets after the team announced he would miss at least 10 days with a left ankle sprain. Saraf started the first five games of the season for the Nets before seeing his role significantly decrease over the past eight games.

The 8-7 Celtics are heavy favorites over the 2-12 Nets, with Vegas giving Boston 15 points in their home matchup against Brooklyn.

Brooklyn's lone wins this season have come against the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers, who have a combined record of 3-26.

The Celtics have won three straight, including a 113-99 win over Brooklyn on Tuesday. Forward Jaylen Brown led the way with 29 points, with guard Payton Pritchard adding 22 while shooting 5-for-12 from three-point range.

Latest Celtics News

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.