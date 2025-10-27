Celtics Could Face Pelicans Without Zion Williamson in Surprise Injury Update
The Boston Celtics could encounter a mismanaged New Orleans Pelicans roster without its best player on Monday night, its second bout in a back-to-back set.
Two-time Pelicans All-Star power forward Zion Williamson has seen his status downgraded to questoinable with a left foot bone contusion.
New Orleans centers Karlo Matkovic, who's dealing with low back spasms, and Yves Missi — who has a right ankle sprain — have both been given the green light to suit up.
A possible Zion Williamson absence would work wonders for the Celtics' confidence — if it could yield a win on the court. Boston has started off its season 0-3, even botching a winnable clash with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after cooking up a 17-point advantage in the first quarter.
This story will be updated...