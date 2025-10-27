Inside The Celtics

Celtics Could Face Pelicans Without Zion Williamson in Surprise Injury Update

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Derrick White (9) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics could encounter a mismanaged New Orleans Pelicans roster without its best player on Monday night, its second bout in a back-to-back set.

Two-time Pelicans All-Star power forward Zion Williamson has seen his status downgraded to questoinable with a left foot bone contusion.

New Orleans centers Karlo Matkovic, who's dealing with low back spasms, and Yves Missi — who has a right ankle sprain — have both been given the green light to suit up.

A possible Zion Williamson absence would work wonders for the Celtics' confidence — if it could yield a win on the court. Boston has started off its season 0-3, even botching a winnable clash with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after cooking up a 17-point advantage in the first quarter.

