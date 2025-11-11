Celtics to Face 76ers Without Joel Embiid After All-Star Suffers Concerning New Injury

The Boston Celtics will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night — for already the third time in this young season — without their priciest player.

More news: Former Celtics Head Coach Reached Out to Jayson Tatum After Achilles Tear

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, former seven-time All-Star Philadelphia center Joel Embiid is dealing with right knee soreness. Scotto reports that 76ers team doctors are going to examine the issue.

The harsh reality that the 2023 MVP needs further examination suggests that this ailment could go deeper than mere soreness — although that's just speculative tea-leaf reading for now.

JUST IN: Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is out for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics. He is being evaluated by team doctors and further updates will be provided as appropriate, 76ers say. pic.twitter.com/j0feYd7CDx — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 11, 2025

The 7-foot Kansas product, 31, has been playing on a minutes limit this season as he works his way back from a left knee arthroscopic surgery last spring. Embiid is also being rested for one game of Philadelphia's back-to-back game sets. He had gone under the knife for surgery to the same knee the year before, and had been available for just a combined 58 games from 2023-24 through 2024-25.

More news: Kevin Garnett Reveals Why Celtics Teammate Paul Pierce Never Won MVP

In 23.3 minutes a game this year, Embiid has been averaging 19.7 points on .460/.321/.829 shooting splits, 5.5 boards, 3.3 dimes, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.

He has lost some of the mobility, lift and speed he enjoyed in his very recent prime, but is still an adept scorer and a big body to throw at opposing defenders.

Other Key Absences

As for Boston, sharpshooting reserve combo forward Sam Hauser has been removed from the Celtics' injury report and been cleared to suit up, leaving only six-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum as the club's sole anticipated absence among standard roster players. Hauser had been considered probable to play through a sprained right wrist.

Injury Report update:



Sam Hauser - AVAILABLE

Jayson Tatum (right Achilles repair) - OUT https://t.co/kGNqblXmAM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 11, 2025

Tatum, of course, will miss most or all of the year recovering from a right Achilles tendon rupture he suffered during the playoffs last spring.

According to the league's latest injury report, two-way players Max Shulga and Amari Williams will remain with Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, for extra work.

Philadelphia will still be without nine-time All-Star forward Paul George as he recovers from a left knee surgery, and second-year guard Jared McCain as he recuperates from surgeries to both his left knee and his right thumb. Rookie power forward Johni Broome (right ankle sprain) and big man Dominick Barlow (right elbow laceration) have also been ruled out.

Latest Celtics News

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.