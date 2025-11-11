2 Celtics Land on Injury Report for 76ers Rematch

The Boston Celtics listed two players on their injury report before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sam Hauser, a key member of the rotation, was listed as probable with a right wrist sprain, while superstar Jayson Tatum is out due to the right Achilles tear that he suffered at the end of last season.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Philadelphia (11/11):



Sam Hauser - Right Wrist Sprain - PROBABLE

Sam Hauser - Right Wrist Sprain - PROBABLE

Jayson Tatum - Right Achilles Repair - OUT

The Celtics will play the Sixers on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST, followed by a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Considering the Celtics play a back-to-back, Hauser could end up sitting out either Tuesday or Wednesday to get rest and avoid any further aggravation.

Hauser is averaging 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists this season, shooting 33.8 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

He has been playing 22.7 minutes per night this season, starting two games and proving to be a reliable player for head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Despite his numbers not being impressive, Hauser plays hard on both ends of the court, serving as a high-effort two-way player who can space the floor well — shooting 41.7 percent from deep for his career — while defending multiple positions and showing good instincts for rotations on defense.

When Will Jayson Tatum Return?

Tatum is recovering from a serious injury that will reduce some of his athletic ability, though his young age should limit the impact to a minimum. Still, he will need to adjust his game, possibly relying more on physicality and less on explosiveness on the court.

By all accounts, Tatum is taking his recovery very seriously and remains diligently working on ensuring he returns at his peak after the injury.

"Time is obviously important, but you have to hit certain benchmarks," Tatum told Poker Strategy.

"The most important thing is all these tests of your strength, the strength in your calf, the strength in your leg. Getting into the same strength as your left calf or even stronger.

"Nobody's pressuring me. The team, the doctor, the organization, everybody is just like, 'We want you to be 100% before you come back.'"

With the Celtics starting the season at 5-6, Tatum should take his time and not dwell on the current season but instead shift his focus to the next season.

